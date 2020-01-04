Karlie Kloss locked horns with a contestant in a new episode of Project Runway over her political family.

The contestants were tasked with designing an outfit that Kloss could wear to a fashion event in Paris using only clothes they had purchased from Goodwill.

As the judges critiqued the completed looks, designer Brandon Maxwell told contestant Tyler Neasloney that he couldn’t see Kloss wearing the 29-year-old’s outfit “anywhere.”

“Not even to dinner with the Kushners?” Neasloney replied, pointing out Kloss’ connection to the Kushner fam and the Trumps.

Kloss is married to venture capitalist Josh Kushner, whose brother Jared is married to Ivanka Trump. Jared currently works as a senior adviser to Donald Trump in the White House.

The remark drew gasps from everyone involved, including Kloss, her fellow judges and the other contestants.

“Oh no Tyler, don’t say that out loud,” said one contestant who was watching the critiques in a waiting room backstage, having already made it through to the next round.

“Holy shit,” remarked another who sat next to her.

“I was going to Paris, that was your challenge here,” Kloss shot back. “Keep it to the challenge.”

“I know, but I could see you wearing it at some point,” Neasloney replied as he attempted to defend the skirt and top that he had created from four pairs of jeans.

“You may not know, but I know, I know that this is not what I asked for,” Kloss told him. “The fabrics are poor choices, I think they look cheap, the pockets are kind of ill-placed and if this is your aesthetic then that’s that, but this was about my aesthetic and the influence of my stylist.”

“You really missed the mark here, on all accounts,” she added.

Well, any enemy of the Trumps is a friend of mine, TBH.