Calling all my witchy friends: Practical Magic 2 is happening!!! Warner Bros just announced a sequel to the 1998 cult film on TikTok, using clips of Nicole Kidman and Sandra Bullock.



I’m taking this as a promise that both Kidman and Bullock WILL be reprising their roles as Gillian and Sally Owens. If they’re being replaced, we riot at dawn.

Deadline has reported the two Hollywood actors are currently “in negotiations” to star, as well as produce the film alongside original producer Denise Di Novi.

Can’t wait to have these witches back in the house where they belong. (Image: Warner Bros)

One of the writers of the 1998 film, Akiva Goldsman, is tapped to write the new screenplay, though the plot details are being kept hush-hush for now.

Fans react to the Practical Magic 2 announcement on X

Warner Bros obviously knew that people would go feral for the announcement, so dragged it out by prefacing their announcement with a tweet, saying: “Something magical is brewing…”

And look, it absolutely worked. My X (formerly Twitter) feed is flooded with Practical Magic memes and reactions, which I’m not mad about.

I don’t understand WB’s wonky strategy of announcing Practical Magic 2 but… the sequel is officially happening! pic.twitter.com/N2l2gP2Elp — Jarett Wieselman (@JarettSays) June 10, 2024

i can’t wait to see the owens sisters make their midnight margaritas in practical magic 2 pic.twitter.com/Gr7um2rcWI — nic (@anistonily) June 10, 2024

OH MY GOD PLEASE ME THEY ARE GONNA BUILD THIS HOUSE AGAIN FOR PRACTICAL MAGIC 2 pic.twitter.com/vcRmDEvC84 — laura ✨ (@lausfilmcorner) June 10, 2024

PRACTICAL MAGIC 2 INCOMING OH I AM ABOUT TO BE SO INSUFFERABLE pic.twitter.com/LyTpbeYyuY — char (@millerstopp) June 10, 2024

the best possible outcome of the practical magic sequel is that they have to rebuild the house from the first one and then instead of tearing it down once filming is done, they sell it to me and i become a new home owner — hannah (@seaasick) June 10, 2024

practical magic 2 incoming im officially a girl who is going to be okay pic.twitter.com/ThARNFXwSf — addie 🍒 (@addiexrollins) June 10, 2024

I know I’m not alone in saying #PracticalMagic is one of my favorite movies EVER (I *really* like Alice Hoffman’s book!). I’m over the moon that we’re FINALLY getting a sequel. I love believing in magic and witches and a world where anything is possible.pic.twitter.com/Ym2K7t6xkJ — Shelby Elpers (@shelbbs247) June 10, 2024

What will Practical Magic 2 be about?

The first Practical Magic film was based on Alice Hoffman’s novel from 1995, and it followed the two Owens sisters. The witches live a cursed life, as any man who dares to fall in love with an Owens woman meets an untimely death.

Hoffman wrote three additional books about the witchy family, so there are possibly some plot clues when we look into her material.

The Rules of Magic is a prequel to Practical Magic, and it follows the story of Gillian and Sally’s aunts, Bridget ‘Jet’ Owens (Dianne Wiest) and Frances Owens (Stockard Channing) as they deal with the curse.

Magic Lessons, another prequel, reveals the origins of the curse through Maria Owens’ story in 1600.

The Book of Magic, a sequel to Practical Magic was released in 2021. It follows three generations, with a focus on Sally’s daughters and their determination to end the curse for good. One user on X said the ending of TBOM is “really satisfying” and that “lots of secrets are revealed”.

The movie sequel is gonna be so good, I can just feel it in my bones. We will be sat!!!

Feature image: Warner Bros