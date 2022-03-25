In an interview promoting The Lost City Sandra Bullock and Channing Tatum revealed they first met because their kids wouldn’t stop fighting at school. Stars, they’re just like us.

The pair made an appearance on The Late Late Show with my personal nemesis James Corden.

In the interview, Channing revealed that their daughters kept fighting at school. Icons frankly.

“We have two very, very strong-willed little girls that, you know, at that young age were very much butting heads,” he said.

“Of all the people to fight with, [Sandra’s] daughter!’”

Channing Tatum has one kiddo, an eight-year-old called Everly. Sandra Bullock has two kids, a 12 year-old son Louis and 10 year-old daughter Laila. Sandra said they’d get calls from the principal about the fighting.

“We’d get calls and I’d be [like] ‘please let it be Everly’,” she said.

The principal basically set the two kiddos a competition. Always an excellent way to make small children do your bidding.

“The challenge was who can be the nicest to the other one. So they were bringing each other little Dixie cups of water,” Sandra said.

Honestly, the entire interview is just the two of them being utterly charming. Before they met in the principal’s office, Sandra revealed she first saw Channing in Magic Mike. Relatable queen.

And thankfully it seems as though the children’s beef has now been quashed.

The pair along with The Lost Cityco-star Daniel Radcliffe did an interview with the New York Times.

“We met through drama, in the principal’s office at preschool,” Sandra said.

“Everly and Laila were trying to alpha the other one out, and we prayed it was the other’s child that caused the damage.”

Let’s be honest, there is no alpha more powerful than a pre-teen girl.

She also described filming of The Lost City as “one long COVID-safe play date” between Everly and Laila.

So all’s well that ends well. Especially if your arch-nemesis’ mum is literally Miss Congeniality herself.