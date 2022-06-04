Nicole Kidman, one of my top five favourite natural redheads, has revealed it was actually her idea to wear a controversial Miu Miu two piece on the cover of Vanity Fair.

In case you missed it, Vanity Fair released a cover for its “Hollywood Issue” in February 2022.

It had Nicole Kidman on the cover wearing a very of-the-moment Miu Miu two piece. You know, the one that was literally everywhere for about two weeks and then disappeared into the ether again?

The decision to put Nicole Kidman in the outfit was controversial. First and foremost, it sparked some really nuanced, important conversations about ageism and the way women are depicted in Hollywood.

A number of commenters pointed out an accomplished actress like Nicole Kidman being both sexualised and infantilised at once was fkn grim. You can think she looks great and still agree that it’s pretty weird to see Kidman wearing what essentially looks like a school girl costume.

As it turns out though, it was actually Nicole Kidman herself who pushed to wear the outfit on Vanity Fair.

Director Baz Luhrmann and Nicole Kidman had a chat for Vogue Australia about all things cinema, darling. Moulin Rouge stans, arise.

In the interview Luhrmann brought up the outfit while reflecting on both his and Kidman’s careers.

“I look at you, and look, we’ve known, both you and I, artists who at a certain point, it’s really hard to be relevant after you get past a certain age, and particularly for a woman–you and I know that,” he said.

“There are iconic stars we know but at a certain point, it’s almost impossible.

“I just marvel, and I think it’s kind of an Aussie spirit thing or whatever, but how as you’ve gone on, your iconography, your challenges in roles, the way you’ve taken control of the process, you being on the cover of Vanity Fair in that Miu Miu outfit, thank you very much!”

He said he’d even told Miuccia Prada — head designer of Prada and founder-slash-namesake of Miu Miu — how much he loved the shoot.

Then Nicole Kidman shared that she’d actually pushed to wear the two piece. She explained how when she showed up at the shoot, Vanity Fair had another outfit picked for her.

“I was like, ‘No, no, I like this one! Am I allowed to wear that?'” she said.

According to Kidman, stylist Katie Grand was on Zoom with her at the time.

“Katie was like ‘you’re willing to wear that?!’ And I said, ‘Wear it?! I’m begging you to wear it!'”

She said that she then had a couple of doubts after the shoot.

“I did walk away when I shot Vanity Fair thinking, ‘What was I thinking?! That was ridiculous! What were you doing, Nicole?!’ And then I went, ‘Eh, oh well!'” she said.

Nicole Kidman went onto say she’s “going to do what [she] wants to do, ultimately… and just have some fun”.

“Sometimes it’s going to work, and sometimes it isn’t. But I love the idea of being bold and not fitting in a box,” she continued.

I mean, weirdly sexualised school girl-esque cover photo aside, I’m kind of obsessed with that general attitude. Thanks Nicole.