‘Lips Of A Certain Poetry’: Fans Aren’t Sure About A Poem Josh Brolin Wrote About Timothée Chalamet

The internet is not convinced about a poem written by Josh Brolin (AKA: Thanos) regarding his Dune co-star (read: colleague) Timothée Chalamet. The vibes are interesting, to say the least.

The poem is an excerpt from a book Brolin produced alongside cinematographer Greig Fraser titled Dune: Exposures.

The book features a bunch of behind-the-scenes content from most recent film adaptations of Frank Herbert‘s original source material.

When asked about the works in an interview with Variety, Brolin said, “The writing is very different, tonally. Sometimes it’s tongue-in-cheek, sometimes it’s descriptive, sometimes it’s a dialogue and sometimes it’s a poem.”

Since the poem was published online, the internet quickly made its mind up about it and it was all aboard the meme train.

There were also those who supported Brolin for the work, with one Twitter user applauding the author’s “sensibility”.

Chalamet himself is yet to comment publicly on the piece of writing.

Dune 2 is set for cinematic release in Australia on March 14.

More to come.

