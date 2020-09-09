Thanks for signing up!

Dune. It’s a lauded sci-fi epic, a political thriller, and a psychedelic parable of ecological disaster. Most importantly, it’s a story about giant worms. The first trailer for director Denis Villeneuve‘s big-screen adaptation is finally here, and baby, it covers all of the above.

Starring Timothée Chalamet as the young prince of an embattled empire, Dune‘s trailer promises the extraction of a big-screen epic from author Frank Herbert‘s notoriously difficult work.

There’s Zendaya as a desert-hardened warrior. Oscar Isaac as literal daddy. Plus Villeneuve’s former collaborators, Benicio Del Toro, Josh Brolin, and Dave Bautista as various tough nuts, both good and evil.

Also, thankfully, the trailer shows worm.

READ MORE Zendaya Stans Are Going Full Troppo Over Their First Look At Her In The 'Dune' Remake

I’m going to cap this off before I start thinking about Dune‘s loopier aspects and I lose an entire morning researching the life-cycle of a fictitious planet.

The Thrilling Adventures of Worm Boy and Spice Girl hits cinemas on December 18, but let’s be honest, that could change at a moment’s notice. Let’s just say it’s coming.

You can cop the flick’s muted tones and giant scope below: