Paris Hilton Has Shared The First Pics Of Her Bébé Girl London & The Caption Is So Sweet

Hotel heiress and 90s icon Paris Hilton has introduced the world to her second bébé London via the cutest family photos ever. Honestly, the images look straight out of a whimsical fairytale, I am obsessed!

While most Aussies on the East Coast were trying to stay warm, pop culture legend Paris Hilton shared a plethora of photos to her Instagram (@parishilton), showing off her beloved daughter London to the world. The adorable snaps are the first pics the heiress has released of her baby girl.

“Introducing London Marilyn Hilton-Reum,” Paris wrote.

In the lengthy caption, the beloved DJ mentioned how she “dreamed of having a daughter named London for as long as [she] can remember,” which she previously mentioned during a 2022 interview with Ellen DeGeneres.

“I truly cherish every moment I spend with her,” Paris continued.

“Together with Phoenix, my angel babies have shown me a love that I never even knew could run so deep before I became their mother.”

(Image source: Instagram / @parishilton with credits to @camraface)

Alongside London’s debut on Paris’ social media, the heiress also shared that her journey into motherhood has inspired her to put out a new song featuring Sia.

“My incredible journey through motherhood has inspired a new, deeply personal song with my dear friend Sia called ‘Fame Won’t Love You,’” Paris added in the lengthy caption.

“The song serves as a reminder that the special bond I feel with my children, my husband & my family is more valuable than anything else in the world.

“It’s an anthem that will empower you to hold your most sacred relationships even closer to your heart – whether with family, friends, or yourself.”

How sweet!

In November 2023, during Thanksgiving, Paris revealed to her followers that her family had welcomed a baby girl named London. Immediately, as a Suite Life of Zack & Cody fan, I bloody died at the name!!! It’s perfect!

Alongside the wholesome AF announcement, Paris shared a TikTok asking her niece and nephew if they were excited to meet their new cousin, confirming that she does have “two babies”.

In January 2023, Paris and hubby Carter Reum welcomed their first child and son Pheonix, who unfortunately became the subject of online bullying due to the size of his head.

Yep. The internet bullied A LITERAL BABY.

In response to the trolls, Paris penned a lengthy statement slamming the online vitriol her son received.

“Living life in the spotlight, comments are inevitable, but targeting my child or anyone else’s for that matter is unacceptable,” she wrote.

“This hurts my heart more deeply than words can describe.”

Now that Paris has shared an image of her daughter, as well as her little family, I truly hope that no trolls come for them.

After all the shit she went through throughout the years, I think Paris deserves to enjoy her family without anyone dragging them for their looks.

Fingers bloody crossed that everyone has learned from their poo-poo behaviour and Paris’ statement from last year.

Image source: Getty Images / Presley Ann