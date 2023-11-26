Paris Hilton Is Not Only Mother To You, Me And Baby Phoenix, She Just Had Another Kid!!!

Paris Hilton has given us yet another reason to scream “MOTHER” when someone plays her hit single “The Stars Are Blind” at kick-ons. On Saturday, the 90s icon took to Instagram to announce that her family has welcomed another member — a baby girl named London.

The IG post, which was posted on Thanksgiving was a photo of a little pink outfit with “London” written on the shirt. She captioned it “thankful for my baby girl”.

Paris also shared another sweet moment in a video on TikTok where she asked her niece and nephew if they were excited to meet their new cousin.

Then, her nephew put on his teeny-tiny journalist hat and asked the question we wanted to know for sure: “You have two babies?” before Paris confirmed it, “I have two babies”.

As you’d expect, the comments have been flooded by Paris’ famous friends wishing her and her husband Carter Reum congratulations.

“Oh my heart!” wrote Kim Kardashian on Instagram.

“Congratulations Paris!!!! Your family is beautiful and I can’t wait to meet London.”

“YAYYYY! Omg London is the perfect name. Congrats!” wrote Trisha Paytas.

“Yaaaaaassssss!!!!!! Amazing news,” said Dakota Fanning.

Paris really does have pals from all over and we love to see it.

Paris, Phoenix and Carter celebrating thanksgiving. (Image: Instagram / @Parishilton)

Paris and her husband Carter are already parents to their adorable 10-month-old son Phoenix, who you might remember copped some shit online for his head. It still boggles my overly large head that people took time out of their day to bully a literal baby on the internet but sure, whatever.

The happy couple welcomed Phoenix into the world via surrogate. While Paris or Carter are yet to confirm whether they went this route with baby London, judging from some recent appearances by Paris, it’s highly likely they used a surrogate this time around too.



To top off the happy news, long-term fans of Paris might remember how she’s dreamed of naming a baby girl London for years now. Back in 2022, Paris told Ellen DeGeneres on The Ellen DeGeneres Show that if she had a girl, she’d name her “London Marilyn Hilton Reum”.

“Marilyn after my grandmother and London because it’s my favourite city and I think Paris and London sound cute together,” she said.

How cute is that?

Huge congratulations to the happy family!