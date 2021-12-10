Olivia Wilde – who broke the heart of millions when she started dating Harry Styles – has finally given the world a shred of insight about their relationship. I’m officially committing it to memory so I can lucid dream my way into their relo while sleeping.

Wilde was profiled for the January issue of Vogue, where she discussed her new film Don’t Worry Darling, which stars Styles and my girlfriend Florence Pugh.

According to the profile’s author Alexandra Schwartz, the film is satisfyingly horny.

Or, as she more eloquently put it: “let’s just say that one [scene], featuring a hardworking Styles and a most gratified Pugh, is going to generate some serious attention—and, if the devotion of Styles’s fan base is any indication, hysteria—when Don’t Worry Darling is released.”

The other spicy bit of info was about their relationship. According to Schwartz, Wilde didn’t actually name Styles and her reps wouldn’t officially confirm that they’re dating.

However, there’s bucket loads of evidence that they’re together, including frequent videos of Wilde at Styles’ Love On Tour shows (side note: where are the Australian dates, Harry?) and this weird vid of them waddling around a shop together.

“I’m happier than I’ve ever been. And I’m healthier than I’ve ever been, and it’s just wonderful to feel that,” said Wilde. Good for you, babes.

In the profile, Schwartz goes on to say: “it’s not hard to grasp whom she’s referring to when she speaks, glowingly, of the “friend” who accompanied her on a recent trip to her parents’ home, that happened to coincide with Styles’s tour date in D.C., or of the “friend” who gave her the beaded Éliou necklace she is wearing that bears her kids’ names and matches one that Styles is known to sport”.

I may be heartbroken, but god that’s sweet.

Wilde also commented on the 10 year age gap between them, which has been the subject of much press scrutiny because clearly we still can’t conceive of a woman dating a younger man.

“It’s obviously really tempting to correct a false narrative. But I think what you realise is that when you’re really happy, it doesn’t matter what strangers think about you.

“All that matters to you is what’s real, and what you love, and who you love.”

Very sage advice there, thanks Olivia.

But don’t worry Harries: at least there’s the spicy scene in Don’t Worry Darling to look forward to.