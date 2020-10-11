The long-awaited new Disney+ series about Obi-Wan Kenobi will start shooting in March 2021 after being delayed by the pandemic, Ewan McGregor revealed on Friday’s The Graham Norton Show.

McGregor who played Obi-Wan Kenobi in all three of the Star Wars prequels will reappear as Obi-Wan in the news series.

The series will be “the Obi-Wan Kenobi story”, but McGregor assured Graham Norton that the series wouldn’t just be all about him.

“It’s not all (about) me. But it certainly will be a lot of me, which is good! We start shooting it in March of next year,” said McGregor on the show.

As McGregor slowly gets closer to Sir Alec Guinness‘ age, who played Obi-Wan in the original Star Wars films, he talked about how he was guided by Guinness’ portrayal of the Jedi Master.

“The fun thing about doing them in the first place when I was much younger, was trying to imagine Alec Guinness and how he would play these scenes as a younger guy,” said McGregor.

“This time, I’m much closer in age to him and it will be my challenge to try and sort of meet him somewhere,” he added.

The Obi-Wan Kenobi show will be a single-season, six-episode show set eight years after Revenge of the Sith and 11 years before A New Hope.

Before Solo: A Star Wars Story bombed at the box office, there was potentially going to be an Obi-Wan movie. Now it looks like they are following a similar route to the Mandalorian, where there were talks about a Boba Fett movie, but Jon Favreau‘s streaming series beat it to the punch.