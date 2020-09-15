Disney+ has just dropped the trailer for The Mandalorian Season 2 and it looks like Baby Yoda and The Mandalorian are going on a roaaaaad trip, baby.

Season 2 premieres exclusively on Disney+ on October 30, and will follow The Mandalorian’s journey to return Baby Yoda (real name: The Child) to his home planet, which sounds like a real effort.

“The Mandalorian and the Child continue their journey, facing enemies and rallying allies as they make their way through a dangerous galaxy in the tumultuous era after the collapse of the Galactic Empire,” the description reads.

In true Star Wars fashion, the two-minute trailer doesn’t reveal much about the story, but does give us some insights into the pair’s journey back to wherever the hell Baby Yoda actually comes from.

“The songs of eons past tell of battles between Mandalore the Great and an order of sorcerers called Jedi,” the Armorer tells the Mandalorian in the trailer.

“You expect me to search the galaxy and return this creature to a race of enemy sorcerers?” the titular character replies.

There’s a mysterious woman who just sorta… shows up and then disappears again, for reasons still unclear to be. But then we get to watch the duo travel by land, air and sea before ending up at a sparring match where The Mandalorian takes on some enemies while Bebe Yoda just hangs out in his stroller. A real power move from Baby Yoda, if you ask me.

Season 2 of the beloved show will also introduce us to Clone Wars’ Ahsoka Tano (played by Rosario Dawson) and Temuera Morrison as Boba Fett, in addition to the cast we already know and love.

But despite leaving much to the imagination, the trailer has received an overwhelmingly positive response online, with nearly 200,000 likes on YouTube in just five hours.

And, in even better news, we already know that the hit series has been renewed for a third season, so there will be plenty more Baby Yoda adventures to binge-watch for years to come.

The Mandalorian Season 2 premieres exclusively on Disney+ on October 30, so if you’ll excuse me, I’ll be spending Halloween weekend on a Babu Yoda binge.