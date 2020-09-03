The Mandalorian season 2 will land on Disney+ come October 30. In other words, we will finally be blessed with more wholesome and painfully adorable Baby Yoda content next month. You love to see it.

Disney+ announced the news on social media on Thursday, sans trailer. Although, it’s only a matter of weeks (or days, please) before Disney drops the trailer so stay tuned.

Upon announcing the second season last year, the show’s creator Jon Favreau shared a piccie of a Gamorrean. These green, pig-like beings hail from the outer rim planet of Gamorr.

It’s still unclear what part these beasts will play in season 2, but they do look cool.

The Mandalorian is set after the fall of the Empire and before the emergence of the First Order. It introduced us to a lone gunfighter, played by Pedro Pascal, in the outer reaches of the galaxy.

Season 2 will pick up, I assume, after ol’ mate Moff Gideon (Giancarlo Esposito) whipped out a bloody [REDACTED].

I recapped the season 1 finale when it first hit the streaming service last year, if you want a refresher. Full disclosure: it was mostly me screaming at my screen.

You can stream all episodes of The Mandalorian season 1 on Disney+ now.

Image: Disney