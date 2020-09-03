The Mandalorian season 2 will land on Disney+ come October 30. In other words, we will finally be blessed with more wholesome and painfully adorable Baby Yoda content next month. You love to see it.

Disney+ announced the news on social media on Thursday, sans trailer. Although, it’s only a matter of weeks (or days, please) before Disney drops the trailer so stay tuned.

Upon announcing the second season last year, the show’s creator Jon Favreau shared a piccie of a Gamorrean. These green, pig-like beings hail from the outer rim planet of Gamorr.

It’s still unclear what part these beasts will play in season 2, but they do look cool.

Season 2 of #TheMandalorian coming Fall 2020 pic.twitter.com/8VQYLDMQ0V — Jon Favreau (@Jon_Favreau) December 27, 2019

The Mandalorian is set after the fall of the Empire and before the emergence of the First Order. It introduced us to a lone gunfighter, played by Pedro Pascal, in the outer reaches of the galaxy.

Season 2 will pick up, I assume, after ol’ mate Moff Gideon (Giancarlo Esposito) whipped out a bloody [REDACTED].

I recapped the season 1 finale when it first hit the streaming service last year, if you want a refresher. Full disclosure: it was mostly me screaming at my screen.

You can stream all episodes of The Mandalorian season 1 on Disney+ now.