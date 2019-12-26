Not that anyone is even really surprised by this anymore, but North West, the literal childe of Kanye and Kim Kardashian-West is now the owner of an Hermès Birkin bag that’ll probably set you back a tidy $17.4 thousand dollars.

Six-year-old North was spotted with the rest of the K-W gang at her dad’s showing of his opera ‘Mary’ at the Lincoln Centre in New York City before Christmas, carrying around a white Birkin that – if my research is right – was probably a Togo leather one that retails at around $17,000 AUD. Jesus fuckin’ wept.

North West is 6 and is already out there carrying a 15k Hermes Birkin bag and a pearl choker….. a LEGEND!!! pic.twitter.com/mzvVdFr0Rk — it’s paris, bitch! (@ITSPARISBXTCH) December 24, 2019

I’m truly hoping that this was a case of North picking up one of mum’s handbags, wanting to be a ~real adult~ for dad’s big opera, and refusing to leave the house without it, or a full-blown tantrum. You know the ones, where mum and dad just get so fed up about that they’re like “FINE just take the fucking thing with you!”

At the age of six I was barely trusted with carrying a bag of shopping from the car to the house let alone a god damn BIRKIN with a price tag higher than like everything I own. Let alone ANYTHING white. I still don’t trust myself in white now, as a 28-year-old woman.

Folks haven’t been too crash hot on what’s yet another display of the Kardashian-West’s flagrant opulence, which is pretty much definitely warping the kids’ ideals of value.

Like, if you’re getting your hands on a Hermès Birkin without having a stern talking-to about just how expensive it is and how so many other kids are getting not much more than a hot meal for Christmas, there’s definitely something awry here.

i cannot stand the way the kardashians spoil their kids lmfaooooo there’s no reason for north to have a birkin orrrrr for stormi to think her surprise was gonna be one. they got me fucked up — alexis (@_ahlexus_) December 25, 2019

The kardashians give each other birkins as Christmas presents as if there Ralph Lauren t shirts…. — Luka (@Bayrun96) December 26, 2019

The the Kardashians are lowkey competing with each other on whose throwing the biggest flex for christmas ???????????????????? — IG • derwin_caesar (@TheEmperor_ZA) December 26, 2019

I’m def a Kardashian/Jenner hype woman, but posting multiple Birkin bags on Christmas (from $10,000-$300,000 PER bag) along with all these other crazy expensive gifts is ugly. Showing off wealth like that is just unnecessary in my opinion — Lex (@alexxxisann) December 26, 2019

Hell, I was barely trusted with a Polly Pocket at North’s age, let alone an expensive-ass leather handbag.

Let’s not forget that time back in 2014 when Kim let North paint one of her Birkin bags, or that her diaper bag was literally also a Birkin, probably crushing the souls of fashion editors across the globe.

If there’s anything to take out of this, it’s that I wanna make friends with the Kardashians because they’ll probably end up giving me a Birkin eventually. Even just a hand-me-down. I don’t care.