Buckle up your utility belt and start blasting ‘In The Navy’ by the Village People, because NCIS: Sydney is coming to our screens very soon and it’s the most exciting thing to come our way since that one time Zac Efron dropped in to flirt with our baristas. I am absolutely geeked for this. Give us Special Agent Leroy Jethro Gibbs NOW!

Yep folks, it’s true, NCIS: Sydney is a real thing that is happening. It’s the first time NCIS has gone international too, as it usually sticks to American states like New Orleans and Los Angeles.

EXCLUSIVE: NCIS is coming Down Under! NCIS: SYDNEY will begin production later this year as part of the global NCIS franchise – one of the most successful and most-watched dramas in the world. It will screen on Network 10 and Paramount + in 2023. @10NewsFirst — Angela Bishop (@AngelaBishop) February 15, 2022

OH MY GOD THEYRE DOING AN NCIS SYDNEY I AM BESIDE MYSELF!!!!! ???? — nic kelly (@nicwkelly) February 15, 2022

All we know about the show so far is that it will be coming to Channel Ten sometime next year, as well as being added to Paramount+ for our international friends, or those of us in Australia who like to pay for content that’s free.

Production will begin at the tail end of this year, with a whole bevy of Aussie actors, writers and producers, which definitely gets my TV-binging eye twitching with excitement.

The show is also rumoured to feature a tonne of local stories centring around Sydney harbour and its adjacent locales, which was kind of obvious given the fact that it’s about naval crime, but still reassuring to hear.

On top of this, it’s been confirmed that Shane Brennan, the Aussie who created NCIS: Los Angeles and was executive producer on NCIS is on board for NCIS: Sydney. Makes sense, he’s a super talented Aussie, let him make magic in his home country! There are plenty of local stories to tell around here.

Alongside the random news that NCIS: Sydney is coming also came a bevy of fire-hot memes from folks who love to spend their days on Twitter creating jokes from news stories. I truly envy the speed at which they come up with these gems.

Here are some glorious NCIS: Sydney memes for your perusal:

Promo poster for NCIS: Brisbane just dropped pic.twitter.com/qIpYpR2zCE — @MartySilk (@MartySilkHack) February 15, 2022

NCIS: Sydney will just be sending nasty notes left on the windscreens of poorly parked cars off to the lab to see which one of your weirdo neighbours wrote it. — James Morrow (@pwafork) February 15, 2022

Those NCIS: Sydney intro credits are a bit off https://t.co/gT7ApDvH2y pic.twitter.com/9IUdXQj804 — @MartySilk (@MartySilkHack) February 15, 2022

This next tweet really captured what I was thinking when I heard about NCIS: Sydney. Too many s’s. It doesn’t roll off the tongue.

NCIS Sydney just doesn't sound nice to say out loud, syllables are all wrong — ed (@macaulaybalkan) February 15, 2022

NCIS: Newcastle’s premiere episode will be centered on this pic.twitter.com/zZEVLZcLwT — jackson langford (@jacksonlangford) February 16, 2022

If Sydney gets an NCIS, Melbourne should get a Grey's Anatomy spinoff. — Dan Hall (@danieljohnhall) February 15, 2022

TONIGHT, on NCIS Sydney: A family is distraught after their Cayenne mysteriously took a ding on the rear passenger door in the pokey parking spaces at Coles Double Bay. Can the team find the culprit and restore the paint job before the next school drop-off? — Paul Colgan (@Colgo) February 15, 2022

Give me all the Double Bay drama, please. Rich people committing crimes on the water? Sounds like something I would happily consume while nomming on dinner.

First look at NCIS: Sydney ???? pic.twitter.com/6ETlCdbtdi — Andrew Macfarlane (@andrewmacfnz) February 15, 2022

NCIS: Sydney is just gonna be the water rats pinging every media/marketing company Christmas party for doing coke on yachts in the harbour — who is lav baj (@lavosaurus) February 15, 2022

Channel 10 is going to finance NCIS Sydney so they have Australian content? But won’t save Neighbours, an actual Australian show? — Karen Lyon (@klioness) February 16, 2022

Let’s be honest though, NCIS has always just been about villainising brown people, so I’m cautious about how this is going to go down. Western Sydney watch the fuck out.