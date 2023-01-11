In what can only be described as a major win for prank patrol, WA Police spent a hot minute investigating the potential discovery of human remains in the Pilbara only to discover they were, in fact, the bones of a dead cow fanged inside trackie dacks.

Absolutely hate when that happens!

Per the ABC, someone was walking in Wickham last week when they thought they’d found a dead person.

This walker called the police who, naturally, went NCIS mode and declared a crime scene so they could do some forensic studies.

“With the assistance of our local forensic officers and the forensic pathologist in Perth, (we) identified the remains there to actually be of an animal,” Roebourne Police Senior Sargent Dale Harmer told the ABC on Tuesday.

“The remains were stuffed into a tracksuit to make it look like it was human remains.

“(It) has caused police to use an entire day and three police officers guarding a scene for something which was never a human in the first place.”

Forensic experts from Karratha, which is about half an hour away from Wickham, were also called to investigate the scene.

Honestly, it’s a prank to end all pranks. Prime Minister Anthony Albanese should consider turning the event into some sort of public holiday so that jokesters across the nation can celebrate with a day of sheer tomfoolery and cheekiness.

I truly hope it doesn’t spark a spate of copycat gags in which animal remains are rammed into blood-soaked clothing in the name of a police goose chase ‘cos it’s kinda feral and those furry babies should be allowed to rest in peace.

But as far as little hoaxes go, shit was successful. Forcing not one, not two, but THREE cops to guard the bones of a bovine for an entire day? Pulling forensic experts from neighbouring towns to cop a squiz of the scene? Chef’s kiss.

In case you’re sitting there wondering why, nay how, police got a cow skeleton confused with that of a human being, Harmer said the popo had to follow protocol even though they thought things looked a bit funky.

“You can’t just go into looking at something like that and lifting it up and digging around it to see if it’s human remains or animal remains, we need the right people up here to do that,” he said.

“They do have to err on the side of caution and get the right people in, every time.

Obviously, the cops did not find the stunt a-moo-sing and Harmer cut sick ‘cos the caper wasted police time and resources and it cost tax payers money.

Like, yeah OK, but also it’s just a prank? You can’t argue with that.