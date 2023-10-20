Apparently Cruella De Vil ‘Ruined’ Natalie Portman’s Trip To Disneyland & The Story Is Fkn Evil

What would a Friday be without a series of bonkers celebrity sightings and BTS tea from Deuxmoi, huh? The latest set has arrived and they’re as wild as ever, but my fave involves Natalie Portman and fictional Disney villain Cruella de Vil.

No, Miss Portman isn’t playing the iconic dognapper in yet another live-action adaption (no one could top the iconique Glenn Close anyway).

A sneaky spy has shared a story (which may or may not be true, remember that) about Natalie apparently having a run-in with an actor who plays de Vil at Disneyland Paris.

According to the source, Natalie was at the park with her fam, trying to be “low-key” and “blending in with the mums” when Cruella de Vil recognised her and shouted “there’s a celebrity!”

Apparently she looked “mortified” as everyone stared at her and the theme park actress continued to make ia spectacle.

Oh my… truly villainous behaviour!

Have a read below:

Which part sent you the most?

It’s the Dumbo ride for me.

Imagine thinking you’ve gotten away with having a playful jaunt through Disneyland with your fam, then you’re trapped standing by the Dumbo line as onlookers beg for a selfie.

It’s actually quite fucked — surely there’s some kind of policy where the theme park staff are instructed to keep calm and treat celebrity visitors as normal patrons.

But I guess the wickedness of the character took over…

I guess the gal playing Cruella de Vil deserves an Oscar? Or a slap on the wrist for breaking what should be a park policy.

Either one.