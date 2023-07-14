YIKES: The My Big Fat Greek Wedding 3 Poster Just Dropped & It’s Uh… Something

The poster for the long-awaited My Big Fat Greek Wedding 3 movie has dropped and I hate to say it but it’s a fucking disaster.



Before I begin to drag the graphic design stylings of some poor intern, let me preface by saying that this movie is my Oppenheimer. It’s my Dune 2. It’s my Indiana Jones and the Dial of Destiny.



In short, I can’t fkn wait to see this film.

When I watched the first flick with my family, my mum laughed so hard she had tears in her eyes. She felt that it accurately captured her experience of marrying into my dad’s big Italian family. We’ve referenced the film ever since and now I’ve got a big ol’ soft spot for all the movies.

So when I came across the poster on Twitter, I was expecting it to elicit feelings of joy, elation, and excitement.



Instead, I felt deep, deep fear.



Okay, let me show you. Trigger warning, I guess?

(Image Source: Twitter / Pop Crave @popcrave)

I…. I just…

I can’t tell if it’s meant to be a painting, or whether they’ve taken notes from Khloé Kardashian on FaceTune. Either way, not even a spray of Windex can fix this.



The characters looked warped, filtered and honestly a bit frightening. Daddy John Corbett is looking like a dashboard bobblehead. Joey Fatone‘s hand is tiny, and the only thing benefiting from the strange stylistic choices made by the designer is the fish.



Because I’m an asshole, I decided to give myself 15 minutes to see if I could mock something up on Canva better than the official My Big Fat Greek Wedding 3 poster.



Start the clock.

Graphic design is my passion, thanks. (Image Source: Me, I made it.)

Full disclosure, this took me 17 minutes. While it’s pretty clear why I’m a writer and not a designer, I think if you squint my point still stands – the poster is not great.



But I’m not the only one who thought the cursed poster needed at least five more minutes of production before it came before the ruthless eyes of the masses.

Ooft.



But jump scare of a poster aside, I am so hyped for the My Big Fat Greek Wedding 3 movie, which will hit cinemas on September 8. You better believe I’ll be sitting on premiere day snacking on dolmades and souvlaki.



Opa!



