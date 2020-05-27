Already ripped through every TV show and film on offer? Excellent news ‘coz Amazon Prime Video just shared their list of content coming next month and hell fkn yeah.
First up there’s Amazon Prime Video‘s original series LOL: Last One Laughing, hosted and executive produced by queen Rebel Wilson.
Launching on Friday 19 June, LOL: Last One Laughing is a unique comedy experiment that brings together a bunch of much-loved comedians including Dilruk Jayasinha, Joel Creasey, Ed Kavalee, and Sam Simmons.
There’s also a bunch of other iconic shows like Packed to the Rafters, It’s Always Sunny In Philadelphia and Criminal Minds.
Catch the full list below and reserve a spot on the couch:
American Sniper, 1 June
Miss Congeniality, 1 June
Miss Congeniality 2: Armed & Fabulous, 1 June
Gran Torino, 1 June
Chicago Fire S1-S4, 1 June
Keeping Up With The Kardashians S1-S8, 1 June
In The Heart Of The Sea, 1 June
Rosehaven S1-S3, 1 June
Sicario, 1 June
My Big Fat Greek Wedding, 1 June
Can You Keep A Secret?, 4 June
The Souvenir, 12 June
Last Christmas, 12 June
Gulabo Sitabo, 13 June
Gina Brillon: The Floor Is Lava S1, 5 June
Criminal Minds S1-S13, 5 June
Rambo: Last Blood!, 18 June
Uglydolls, 18 June
Dora And The Lost City Of Gold, 23 June
Dolor Y Gloria, 26 June