Thanks for signing up!

Already ripped through every TV show and film on offer? Excellent news ‘coz Amazon Prime Video just shared their list of content coming next month and hell fkn yeah.

First up there’s Amazon Prime Video‘s original series LOL: Last One Laughing, hosted and executive produced by queen Rebel Wilson.

Launching on Friday 19 June, LOL: Last One Laughing is a unique comedy experiment that brings together a bunch of much-loved comedians including Dilruk Jayasinha, Joel Creasey, Ed Kavalee, and Sam Simmons.

There’s also a bunch of other iconic shows like Packed to the Rafters, It’s Always Sunny In Philadelphia and Criminal Minds.

Catch the full list below and reserve a spot on the couch:

American Sniper, 1 June

Miss Congeniality, 1 June

Miss Congeniality 2: Armed & Fabulous, 1 June

Gran Torino, 1 June

Chicago Fire S1-S4, 1 June

Keeping Up With The Kardashians S1-S8, 1 June

In The Heart Of The Sea, 1 June

Rosehaven S1-S3, 1 June

Sicario, 1 June

My Big Fat Greek Wedding, 1 June

Can You Keep A Secret?, 4 June

The Souvenir, 12 June

Last Christmas, 12 June

Gulabo Sitabo, 13 June

Gina Brillon: The Floor Is Lava S1, 5 June

Criminal Minds S1-S13, 5 June

Rambo: Last Blood!, 18 June

Uglydolls, 18 June

Dora And The Lost City Of Gold, 23 June

Dolor Y Gloria, 26 June