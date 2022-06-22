Gather your finest tableware and a bottle of ouzo because My Big Fat Greek Wedding 3 is currently filming in Greece. We’re back off to the islands, baby!

The news was revealed on Instagram on Wednesday by the rom-com trilogy’s screenwriter (and lead actor) Nia Vardalos. She confirmed they’d just started filming in the Plaka of Athens and went on to teach us our Greek word for the day.

“So I have an announcement,” Nia said.

“We are in Greece filming My Big Fat Greek Wedding 3 and thank you so much for the lovely messages, for just waiting and everything.”

Nia then pointed her phone camera out the window to show the park of the Plaka where they were filming a scene. The Plaka is one of the oldest parts of Athens and is simply stunning so I can’t wait to see how the film turns out.

She then went on to teach everyone a specific Greek word: skinothétis (σκηνοθέτης).

“What that means is ‘director’,” she said.

“And guess who the director is? It’s me!”

So not only will Nia be screenwriting and starring as Fotoula “Toula” Portokalos in My Big Fat Greek Wedding 3 but she’ll also be jumping on directing duties too. Simply love this for her.

MY BIG FAT GREEK WEDDING 3 IS HAPPENING AND THEY’RE FILMING RIGHT NOW IN GREECE AND @NIAVARDALOS IS DIRECTING THIS IS THE BEST ANNOUNCEMENT EVERRRRRRR 💙🤍 — kennedy (@ohschittpatrick) June 21, 2022

It’s yet to be confirmed whether power couple Tom Hanks and Rita Wilson (who did the first two films) will be back on board to produce alongside Gary Goetzman, but we’ll keep you updated when we find out more.

Until then, chuck on the Zorba’s Dance (definitely the techno 1998 version) and crack a tin of dolmades ‘cos the wedding of the decade is coming in hot.