Supernatural star Misha Collins has come out as straight after appearing to come out as bisexual just three days prior. It’s giving Tumblr 2012.

Collins jokingly asked a crowd of fans at a convention over the weekend whether they were introverted, extroverted and bisexual. Collins quietly then joked “I’m all three”.

It was a random throwaway line but some fans read it as Collins coming out as bisexual.

misha collins bi icon??? so true 💛💛💛 pic.twitter.com/fhWfHJHxMg — ray of sunshine ☀️ (@taronstrange) April 23, 2022

this year is crazy bc what do u mean misha collins came out as bi 😭 — izzy | 4 days ! (@blackstedes) April 23, 2022

are you proud of misha collins? pic.twitter.com/z57OGAUYR8 — slawia ✪❂🧷 (@40SCASBUCKY) April 24, 2022

omg guys i just saw the video of misha collins coming out as bi?? im so proud of him omg!!!! ☺️☺️☺️ welcome to the club misha!!!!🏳️‍🌈🏳️‍🌈🏳️‍🌈 — lee 📞 taikas receptionist (@milftaika) April 25, 2022

But the actor then clarified on Tuesday that no, he isn’t part of the LGBTQIA+ community. He is just like Valentina in that TikTok sound: an ally. He apologised for the confusion in a five-part Twitter thread.

“I want to deeply apologize for misspeaking this weekend,” he said.

“At a fan convention in New Jersey, when I was talking with the audience I said that I was ‘all three’ things: an introvert, an extrovert and a bisexual.

“My clumsy intention was to wave off actually discussing my sexuality, but I badly fumbled that and understand that was seen as me coming out as bisexual.

“This was not my intention so I need to correct the record: I am not bisexual.”

“I happen to be straight, but I am also a fierce ally and the last thing I want to do is falsely co-opt the struggles of the LGBTQIA+ community,” he continued.

“I believe and fully support that we need to sanctify the human right to express our identities honestly and to be free to love whomever we choose openly.”

The internet poked fun at the whole situation. Several users on Twitter made memes about the short few days when the world thought Misha Collins was bisexual. One user retweeted Collins’ statement with a video of Lady Gaga acting surprised at a comment she was attributed to saying.

misha collins after there's FOOTAGE of him coming out as bi pic.twitter.com/1QDjW3nJAE https://t.co/ip8pH6wlg5 — connor roy's campaign manager (@hausofwoodcock) April 25, 2022

“After decades of ‘why should we have to come out as gay when people never have to come out as straight’ Misha Collins makes it his mission to change the world,” joked one user on Twitter.

after decades of “why should we have to come out as gay when people never have to come out as straight” misha collins makes it his mission to change the world — troy / robin 🏴‍☠️ (@eveofthedaIeks) April 25, 2022

misha collins opening twitter to come out as straight pic.twitter.com/B1lkNurEFE — kit 🏴‍☠️ (@catrastiel) April 25, 2022

the whiplash from "is misha collins bi" to "misha collins is apparently not bi" can only be rivaled by "destiel is canon" to "castiel was immediately sent to superhell" — The Mystery Spotcast (@MysterySpotcast) April 25, 2022

misha collins coming out as bi, everyone saying they already knew, and then misha coming out as straight is the only way this could have gone — 🌸 sydney 🌸 (@squid7000) April 25, 2022

misha collins coming out then un-coming out as bisexual is objectively the funniest thing that could ever happen — james frederick ♔ (@freddietrmpr) April 25, 2022

misha collins after letting us think he was bi for 48 hours pic.twitter.com/2G1GVucEfV — andie 🏴‍☠️ (@poIitemenace) April 25, 2022

Five months ago we were all tweeting “what if Kendall Roy came out as bi for clout lol” and then Misha Collins actually did it pic.twitter.com/ExzWVTwH4e — north hollywood jenni (@kennyroysgrammy) April 26, 2022

supernatural stans after misha collins clarified hes a heterosexual after implying he was bi by accident pic.twitter.com/d7OsK8VOHa — Iyk (@joonthors) April 25, 2022

Now in semi-related news, you cannot convince us Merlin and Arthur didn’t bump wands in BBC’s Merlin show.