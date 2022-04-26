Supernatural star Misha Collins has come out as straight after appearing to come out as bisexual just three days prior. It’s giving Tumblr 2012.

Collins jokingly asked a crowd of fans at a convention over the weekend whether they were introverted, extroverted and bisexual. Collins quietly then joked “I’m all three”.

It was a random throwaway line but some fans read it as Collins coming out as bisexual.

But the actor then clarified on Tuesday that no, he isn’t part of the LGBTQIA+ community. He is just like Valentina in that TikTok sound: an ally. He apologised for the confusion in a five-part Twitter thread.

“I want to deeply apologize for misspeaking this weekend,” he said.

“At a fan convention in New Jersey, when I was talking with the audience I said that I was ‘all three’ things: an introvert, an extrovert and a bisexual.

“My clumsy intention was to wave off actually discussing my sexuality, but I badly fumbled that and understand that was seen as me coming out as bisexual.

“This was not my intention so I need to correct the record: I am not bisexual.”

“I happen to be straight, but I am also a fierce ally and the last thing I want to do is falsely co-opt the struggles of the LGBTQIA+ community,” he continued.

“I believe and fully support that we need to sanctify the human right to express our identities honestly and to be free to love whomever we choose openly.”

The internet poked fun at the whole situation. Several users on Twitter made memes about the short few days when the world thought Misha Collins was bisexual. One user retweeted Collins’ statement with a video of Lady Gaga acting surprised at a comment she was attributed to saying.

“After decades of ‘why should we have to come out as gay when people never have to come out as straight’ Misha Collins makes it his mission to change the world,” joked one user on Twitter.

Now in semi-related news, you cannot convince us Merlin and Arthur didn’t bump wands in BBC’s Merlin show.

Image: Getty Images / Gary Gershoff / Twitter / @eveofthedaleks