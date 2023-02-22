Bad news for my fellow Mindhunter stans out there — the show’s creator David Fincher has all but confirmed it won’t return for Season Three. Crime sickos have been hanging out for a Mindhunter Season Three for literal yonks, so this is a terrible blow.

There have been rumours flying about this extremely popular and excellent Netflix show for ages, so what is the truth? Here’s an update of where we are currently at.

Is there going to be a Mindhunter Season Three?

We last had a new season of Mindhunter all the way back in 2019. The moody Netflix drama following FBI profiler Holden Ford (Jonathan Groff) as he attempts to get into the mind of serial killers ended on a bit of a cliffhanger, so we’ve been speculating ever since.

This week however, David Fincher shat all over our fantasies of a Mindhunter Season Three in an interview with French outlet JDD.

“I’m very proud of the first two seasons [of Mindhunter],” he said. “But it is a particularly expensive show and, in the eyes of Netflix, we did not attract a large enough audience to justify such an investment.

“I don’t blame them. They took risks to launch the series, gave me the means to do as I dreamed with Mank and they allowed me to venture on new paths with The Killer.”

Sorry DAVID, but I don’t care about your other dumb projects! Just make more Mindhunter God dammit!

Ahem. Sorry. Anyway, Netflix still hasn’t confirmed the cancellation, so I’m holding out the tiniest bee’s dick of hope that there’s still a chance for a Mindhunter Season Three.

What would Mindhunter Season Three be about?

To refresh your memory, Mindhunter was massively hinting at the fact it would explore the story of BTK in a potential Mindhunter Season Three.

BTK — AKA Bind Torture Kill — was the alias given to Dennis Rader, a serial killer who murdered 10 people in Kansas between 1974 and 1991.

Viewers would be taken from the main story of Holden Ford and Bill Tench (Holt McCallany) to see small snippets of a tradesman doing creepy things in peoples’ houses in Kansas. If that ain’t BTK, I don’t know what is!

We also saw some huge hints towards the end of Season Two as to what other famous psychopaths Ford and Tench might meet along the way — namely the “Killer Clown” John Wayne Gacy. Sigh, what could have been.

Will Mindhunter Season Three get picked up elsewhere?

In the past we’ve seen shows get dropped by one streaming service or network only to be revived by another — Netflix itself has been the saviour of some classics like Lucifer.

Given the cult status of Mindhunter, it would make sense. But the show might need to shave off some production costs to make it worthwhile. Surely they can pick up the characters’ 1970s wardrobes from a local Vinnies?

Anyway, we will as always keep you posted on any developments on Mindhunter Season Three. But it’s not looking good for us Holden Ford stans.