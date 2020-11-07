If you’re a little on edge right now and really need to lip sync into a tennis racquet or the neck of a vodka bottle or something to get your feelings out, then you’re in luck, because queens Miley Cyrus and Stevie Nicks have blessed us with a new mash-up style duet.

Edge Of Midnight combines Miley’s recent single Midnight Sky with Stevie’s eternal 1981 classic Edge Of Seventeen. From that moment that the familiar guitar riff kicks in, you know you’re in for some very good shit:

Stevie Nicks shared the artwork on Instagram, showing her feathery-haired and resplendent in an ’80s concert pose, back to back with Miley Cyrus:

Earlier this week, Miley Cyrus spoke about her split from Liam Hemsworth, saying that she didn’t let it get to her too much. Speaking with Norwegian journalist Fredrik Skavlan, she said:

“I’ve gone through a lot of trauma, of loss in the last couple years. I had a house fire in Malibu where I lost my house. I went through a divorce. Recently, my grandma, who I was super close with, I lost. In a way, I didn’t spend too much time crying over it, and it wasn’t ’cause I was cold or trying to avoid feeling something, but it was just because it wasn’t going to change it.”

Miley’s next album Plastic Heart is due for release later this month.