Saddle up, mates, ‘cos a McLeod’s Daughters movie is reportedly galloping our way.
More than 11 years after the beloved Aussie series wrapped, series creator Posie Graeme-Evans revealed she’s “writing the story a couple of months ago.”
THE STORY CONTINUES. Yes – it really does. And I’m letting you know first. We’re developing a feature film. It’s called “The McLeods of Drovers Run” and I started writing the story a couple of months ago. TODAY we heard that we’ve got backing from Screen Tasmania and the Tasmanian Government to write the very first stage of the movie. This is such a vote of confidence in McLeods. And I promise, as we develop the story with the very talented screen writer Emma Jensen (“Mary Shelley” and the upcoming release, “I am Woman” – the Helen Reddy story) that I’ll keep you with us every step of the way. We’re just at the beginning, the very beginning, but we’re on our way. No promises but I have such a good feeling about this. Hope I’m right ???? #mcleodsmovie #backinthesaddle #happy #screentasmania #onourway #justthebeginjng #breakthrough #emmajensen #transmissionfilms #elisearcher
