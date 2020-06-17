Thanks for signing up!

Saddle up, mates, ‘cos a McLeod’s Daughters movie is reportedly galloping our way.

More than 11 years after the beloved Aussie series wrapped, series creator Posie Graeme-Evans revealed she’s “writing the story a couple of months ago.”

“TODAY we heard that we’ve got backing from Screen Tasmania and the Tasmanian Government to write the very first stage of the movie.

“This is such a vote of confidence in McLeods,” she wrote.

Posie “promised” to keep fans updated as production on the new project developed so that the show’s long-time viewers would be “with us every step of the way.”

