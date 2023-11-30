Matt Rife Is Not Happy With The Plastic Surgeon Who Joked About Him Getting Jaw Surgery On TikTok

Disgraced TikTok sensation and stand up comedian Matt Rife has hit back at the doctor whose video resulted in a rumour that he had his jaw spruced up with plastic surgery.

It all started when plastic surgeon Dr Benjamin Caughlin (@manyfacesofchicago) posted a video of himself frolicking around his clinic with the caption: “Me after creating the greatest jawline ever seen just for my patient to get cancelled right after…”

The video, which has since racked up more than 17 million views in the two days since it was uploaded, was accompanied by the hashtags #cancelled, #comedian and #standup.

The video came two weeks after Matt Rife released his Netflix comedy special Natural Selection — which was slammed because it included a joke at the expense of victims of domestic violence. Paired with the hashtags, it didn’t take long for fans to put two and two together and decide the video was about Rife.

“Matt Rife has left the chat,” one person wrote.

“This is genius because everyone is going to decide it’s Matt Rife even if it isn’t and doc legally can’t confirm or deny,” another claimed.

The video also went live on Instagram, which is where Rife came across it — and actually responded to it.

“Lying about medical history is illegal, just FYI,” he commented on the Reel. However, this attempt at hitting back backfired — instead of appearing snarky, Rife’s haters decided this was proof that the comedian was simply unfunny.

“@mattrife having his bio as ‘stop taking the internet so seriously’ and then crying about this is SO funny,” one person commented.

“It’s always the comedians who can’t take a joke,” wrote another.

Some offered him “special needs helmets” — a reference to Rife’s fake apology earlier this month.

On November 20, Rife took to his Instagram Stories to comment on the backlash to his misogynistic, fatphobic and ableist jokes.

“If you’ve ever been offended by a joke I’ve told, here’s a link to my official apology,” he wrote.

But instead of linking out to an apology, it was a link to a website that sold special needs helmets. Classy.

Did Matt Rife get plastic surgery to sharpen his jaw?

It seems the plastic surgery rumours are indeed a sore spot for Rife.

The rumours began when fans compared photos of Rife when he was 19, to photos of him in his early and mid twenties. In the photos, it can be seen that his jaw — once adored by fans — has become wider and sharper over the years. Rife attributes to “late puberty” and a bit of a glow up, but TikTok conspiracy theorists believe otherwise.

Matt Rife in 2016. (Image: Greg Doherty/Getty Images) Matt Rife in 2023. (Image: Ethan Miller/Getty Images)

In an interview in June with Tana Mongeau for her podcast Cancelled, Rife aired his frustration about the plastic surgery rumours, which he’s repeatedly denied over the years.

Rife said he had “not a single fucking thing” done to alter his face.

“I just kept getting older I guess, it’s so funny,” he said.

“The only thing I’ve had done is my teeth — I got veneers, obviously, because my teeth were fucked when I was a kid.”

He also hit out at plastic surgeons online who theorised he had work done.

“I’ve had people who claim to be plastic surgeons that’ll be like: ‘He’s had this…’ and I’m like, cool, you’re not only lying but you’re wrong at your job,” he said.

“People’s number one online insult is: ‘Well, at least I don’t have plastic surgery.’ Cool, neither do I.”

I think the number one insult Matt Rife actually gets is that he’s unfunny and leans on tired, cruel stereotypes to carry the phrases which he believes are jokes. But that’s just me.

Image: Gilbert Carrasquillo / Getty Images, TikTok