Margot Robbie Shouted A Whole Syd Restaurant A Round Of Drinks & I’m Spewing That I Missed Out

Australian royalty (in my eyes) Margot Robbie has left a bunch of Sydneysiders stunned after she shouted them a round of drinks. Alexa, play Justin Bieber‘s “That Should Be Me” because I am peanut butter and JEALOUS.

It’s not every day that ‘Straya gets a cheeky celeb walking around. However, it feels like a bunch of stars have been flocking Down Under in recent months. I mean, check out our running list of celeb spottings in Aus. It’s like the rich and famous are almost everywhere!

Most recently, Margot Robbie has come back home to celebrate the release of her gin, Papa Salt.

According to The Sunday Telegraph, Sydneysiders were left stunned after the actress shouted cocktails for a whole restaurant on Saturday. Ugh, I’m so jelly. Seeing Robbie and sharing a bevy with the star would’ve made my whole year.

As per the publication, Robbie visited Mimi’s in Coogee with her hubby, Tom Ackerley, when she surprised all 126 diners with a round of cocktails made from her Papa Salt gin.

It was then reported the star stood up alongside her husband and the co-founder of the gin, Charlie Maas, for a little speech.

“Sorry to interrupt you briefly,” Maas said, as per The Sunday Telegraph.

“I hope you all have a Big Papa in your hand. We are the founders and creators of Papa Salt, a brand-new Australian gin. We just wanted to pop in and shout you a round, so I hope you enjoy it.”

Apparently, the little stunt from the actress and the Papa Salt co-founder received a round of applause, with some fans even tearing up.

A lucky Sydneysider who was present in the presence of the I, Tonya star said “she was extremely approachable,” and another said she was “incredibly patient” with fans. Oh bless!

“She was so incredibly patient,” another guest said, as per The Sunday Telegraph.

“Everyone, young and old, were wanting photos with her. Some people were crying they couldn’t believe their luck. She left straight from the restaurant to catch a flight to Auckland.”

Talk about the real generous queen!

This little Sydney impromptu meet and greet comes a few days after Robbie appeared at a Papa Salt event in Brissy, where she shouted the first round of drinks at Mr Percival’s.

Margot Robbie is truly an Aussie treasure. We must protect her at all costs!

Image source: Getty Images / Matt Winkelmeyer