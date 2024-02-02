Margot Robbie Recounts Confronting A Bunch Of Blokes Who Were Talking Shit About Barbie At The Pub

Despite the Barbie movie breaking big box office records (Margot Robbie and Greta Gerwig were robbed!!!), the film itself was rather polarising among weak-ass men who felt threatened by the themes of the film.

I’m sure there’s been many a boys night around the world where a bunch of whiny men have had a sook about the movie, and one such convo just happened to take place within earshot of the film’s leading lady.

The Aussie queen recounted being at a pub in Scotland when she overheard a bunch of lads complaining about the movie during a bucks night.

“I had this brilliant experience,” she said at a SAG-AFTRA screening of the film in Los Angeles. “I was in a pub in the middle of nowhere in Scotland and I listened for about 30 minutes to a group of guys on a bachelor party discussing the Barbie movie, not knowing that I was sitting two or three feet away from them.”

She said what happened next was “just truly fascinating.”

“There were people at the table who refused to see the Barbie movie,” she said.

“One guy was like, ‘Dude, it is a cultural moment, don’t you want to be a part of culture?’ And the other guy was like, ‘I’ll never see it,’ and by the end he did want to see it. It was a whole thing.

“I wasn’t going to go up to them, but then I did.”

READ MORE Margot Robbie Has Shared How She Feels About The 2024 Oscars Snub For The First Time

When she went to leave the pub, she intentionally sauntered on by the group of men who “lost it” when they discovered she had heard their whole convo.

“At the last minute as I was walking out I went to their table and I went ‘Thank you for seeing the Barbie movie’,” she added.

“It was very funny, they lost it. It took a full minute for them to realise and I was practically out the door and they went ‘Ohhhh’.

“People’s reactions to the movie have been the biggest reward of this entire experience.”

I’m so happy to hear that she feels rewarded because she certainly isn’t being awarded like she deserves!

ICYMI: Margot Robbie and Greta Gerwig were both snubbed by the 2024 Oscars and everyone is rightfully pissed about it. Everyone except Margot herself who is quite zen about the whole sitch.

Love youse!!! (Credit: Getty)

Margot addressed the Oscars snub for the first time earlier this week,

“There’s no way to feel sad when you know you’re this blessed,” Robbie said during a SAG-AFTRA discussion, per Variety.

“Obviously, I think Greta should be nominated as a director. What she did is a once-in-a-career, once-in-a-lifetime thing. What she pulled off, it really is. But it’s been an incredible year for all the films.

“There’s no way to feel sad when you know you’re this blessed,” Robbie said about not being nominated for Best Actress.

What a class act our girl Margot is. Too blessed to be stressed!