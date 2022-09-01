On the day that My Kitchen Rules is slated to pack away the knives with a massive final episode, super-judge Manu Fieldel has gone and trashed the show’s contestants. Monsieur, the show isn’t even over yet! The oven is still warm! At least wait a bit before dishing the dirt on your own show.

“Without being an asshole, I think we could’ve had some better cooks,” Manu told The Daily Telegraph‘s Sydney Confidential.

“People have got to be more experienced — real foodies.”

Well. I sure hope the finalists on this year’s My Kitchen Rules don’t read this. I guess they just aren’t as into food as Manu would like.

On top of throwing some shade toward the chefs on the show, Manu also made comments about how he reckons Aussies just aren’t that interested in watching reality cooking shows anymore. The glory days of My Kitchen Rules are long gone, I guess.

I remember when MKR was this country’s MAFS. Oh how far we’ve fallen.

“I’m not sure if there’s an appetite for more,” he said.

“I thought two years ago it was the end of my TV career, and I was happy either way.

“Frankly, I’ve had a ball. If it continues on, I’d be happy to keep going. But you know, there’s an end to everything at the end of the day.”

Manu also hinted at how he may be ready to, excuse my french, foutre le camp.

“Things chop and change all the time, depending on what people are hungry for. Cooking [shows] have been so big for the last 15 years, maybe it’s time for a change,” he said.

My Kitchen Rules was put on ice after 2019 and 2020 brought in some pretty poor ratings.

Not to mention there was the whole drama with Manu’s co-host Pete Evans who went, as the french would say, coocoo (to put it lightly).

This year’s relaunch with Nigella Lawson and Manu at the helm has seemingly done the show a bit of good. According to ratings it has outperformed The Masked Singer, MasterChef and Australian Survivor. Nice!

The My Kitchen Rules finale airs tonight on Seven. Finally, you can watch two teams of not-so-good-cooks and definitely-not-foodies battle it out in the kitchen!