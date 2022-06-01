There It Is: MAFS’ Olivia Just Dropped Her 1st IG Statement About The ‘Horrendous’ Kiss Video

Olivia Frazer has dropped her first Instagram statement about the absolute shitstorm that has ensued after her MAFS bae Jackson Lonie was busted cheating on her. Meanwhile, The Other Woman Han Hughes has given he first interview about the scandal.

Taking to her IG Stories, Olivia told her followers that she’s “heartbroken” and “so embarrassed.”

“Hi everyone. Thank you so much for the love and support during this horrendous time,” she began.

“I’ve seen so many beautiful messages and people checking and I just wanted to let you know that although I’m so heartbroken and so embarrassed, I am okay.”

Credit: Olivia Frazer / Instagram.

She added: “Your kindness means everything right now. I will be focusing on healing from this privately.”

Yesterday Han, the gal Jackson macked on with at a nightclub, gave an interview to The Kyle and Jackie O Show in which she slammed rumours that the kiss video was a “publicity stunt.”

“I did know of him. Obviously I’ve never watched all the MAFS stuff, [but] I’ve seen some clips here and there,” she said.

“But we didn’t orchestrate it or anything like that. As any young adult would when they’re going out, if you see your friend kiss someone, usually you just take a photo and the next morning you’re like, ‘Oh, look at this, look what you did!’ You know what I mean?

“That’s more what it was.”

The 20-year-old also revealed that the pair exchanged numbers on the night. Fkn yikes.

“It was just a kiss, but I did get his number at the end of the night,” she told the radio hosts.

ICYMI: A video of Jackson macking on with TikToker Han recently surfaced online and resulted in a public shitstorm.

Have a peek at the vid below, if you can stomach it: