MAFS Fans Are Sharing Their Support For Queen Lucinda Following Her Heated Date With Timothy

Welp. Married At First Sight (MAFS) might’ve lost its light — AKA Lucinda — following a brutal date between her and her reality TV hubby Timothy. Can we please go back to last week’s antics?

After a week of laughs, love and pecks it seems that Lucinda and Timothy’s MAFS marriage has crumbled. For folks who have been observing the couple since Day Dot — it kinda felt like the breakup was bound to happen. However, for some people who are trying to be optimistic (me) we truly felt that there was some kind of change brewing between Mama Lu and Papa Tim.

But nup. We’ve been GOOPED.

To give you a quick rundown of events, MAFS has entered its Homestays Week. One of the first couples we get to see endure this exciting part of the experiment is Lucinda and Timothy, who have landed in Melbs.

Things seemed to be going OK. However, the groom expressed that he felt emotionally exhausted and overwhelmed, which Lucinda respected and understood.

Timothy then told Lucinda that he needed a bit of me time to debrief all the chaos that MAFS has unleashed upon him. Unfortunately, instead of leaving Lu for a short amount of time, the groom left her ALONE in his apartment for yonks.

While she waited in his bachelor pad, Lucinda began to ponder on some of the things his mates said. She also admitted she felt disappointed and abandoned by her reality TV hubby.

The following day, tensions between the pair reached boiling point during a glamping date when Lucinda attempted to share how she felt about being left alone the night before.

“Tim, you haven’t let me in,” Lucinda said.

“I get that it’s tough for you, but at the same time I need to have fun.”

Unfortunately, the conversation blew up when Timothy reiterated that he’s not into “this emotional journey” and that it’s “not comfortable” for him. He then walked away from the date, leaving Lucinda alone a second time during Homestays Week.

When the beloved Season 11 bride called out to her husband, he yelled back: “I JUST DON’T WANT TO FUCKING TALK!”

Umm, don’t take that tone with Miss Girl!!!

Thankfully, Mama Lu didn’t let Timothy get away with his actions. Following his big walk-away, Lucinda spoke to producers about what she wants in a relationship and how she’s done her best to help Timothy open up to her.

“I’ve worked very hard to be the woman I am,” she began.

“This is not what I want for me in a partnership. I am not going to superimpose myself on somebody who doesn’t celebrate or want me.

“What I’m getting and what I’ve got to give, respectfully, it’s not for me.

“I know that I have done my best.”

It’s totally a mix of emotions observing this relationship unfold, build up and break down. Especially knowing what Timothy is dealing with behind the scenes.

However, it’s unfair to Lucinda for her to feel this way every week. I just wish Lucinda was given a positive MAFS experience because it’s what she truly deserves from this clusterfuck of a show.

Naturally, with Lucinda becoming a fan favourite for Season 11 viewers, many people shared their reactions to the date on X.

I rarely root for a couple on MAFS, but I was hoping for so much between these two.

Fingers crossed Lucinda rocks up to the reunion with a partner that completely adores her.