Three weeks after the Married At First Sight 2022 finale, Domenica Calarco and Olivia Frazer‘s season-long drama on the show has been immortalised as a viral TikTok sound. The power of messy heterosexuals and reality TV, people!

ICYMI, back when the season was filming, Dom and her on-screen partner Jack Millar knocked on Olivia and Jackson Lonie‘s hotel door the night after the infamous MAFS dinner party where Dom’s nude photo was weaponised against her.

Olivia opened the door and asked how Dom was going as if they didn’t just butt heads last night. Dom then cut through the bullshit and said “that’s irrelevant”.

Olivia accused Dom of “yelling” at her “inside [her] house” when she was really just speaking in a slightly pointed tone and standing outside the apartment Olivia and Jackson were staying in. Olivia ended up closing the door on her.

A soundbite of the moment was referenced by TikToker Zarisha Bradley in a TikTok posted on the 14th of April. She used it to soundtrack the moment your friend uploads the ugly group pic of you she promised she deleted. An unsolicited sacrifice for the group chat.

“Hello, how are you?” Olivia says in the sound.

“Umm, that’s irrelevant. What I want to know is where these images came from, who found them, whose phones they’re on, what’s the go?” Dom replies.

Bradley’s video has only 15.3k views. But the sound has been used by over a thousand other TikTokers as of Sunday.

Several TikTokers used the sound to act out the cringe moment their mum posted a photo of them on Facebook without their permission. Or when your mates share the most embarrassing and chaotic club pics of you when you were 18.

If you want to be involved in some reality TV beef that could turn into the next TikTok sound, casting for next year’s Married At First Sight is currently open.