On Saturday night, former MAFS participants battled it out in the boxing ring. Brent Leon faced Daniel Holmes, and Jackson Lonie went up against Sam Carraro. So what were the MAFS boxing results in what we’re dubbing “the Aldi of celebrity boxing events”? No offence to Aldi…
The second last MAFS boxing match of the night was between newly-single season 9 star Jackson Lonie and season 8’s Sam Carraro.
This fight had a bit of an odd vibe about it since there was no real beef between these fellas to use for a hype reel.
Nevertheless, the results card showed Jackson as the victor.
The OnlyFans creator landed a genuinely impressive knockout on Sam who went down like an absolute sack of potatoes. Poor guy.
Jackson’s former MAFS bride and ex-girlfriend Olivia Frazer was there in the audience cheering him on and looked stoked AF with the result.
The main event fight of the night was between Brent and Daniel, two guys who genuinely hate one another.
After three gruelling rounds, Daniel was declared the king of the ring by the judges.
And yes, Brent’s bride from MAFS Tamara was the official ring girl for the fight.
Surely that would’ve been the teeniest bit distracting for Brent?
The lead-up to the Brent vs Daniel fight was incredibly cursed to say the least.
Brent was involved in a bunch of high-quality training workout videos which feel a little silly since he lost.
Meanwhile, Daniel uploaded an interview that looked like it was filmed against the back of a barn door.
Saturday night’s MAFS boxing results didn’t hold a candle to the time Bryce Ruthven and Sam punched on in the crowd of another MAFS boxing match last year.
But then again, nothing probably ever will.
They were simpler times!
You can suss out our coverage of the extremely spicy pre-match weigh-in here.
