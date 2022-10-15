A gaggle of Married At First Sight stars were out to ruffle some feathers and make some headlines on Saturday at a weigh-in for their upcoming MAFS boxing matches.

At the first annual meeting of the meat-heads, Brent Leon, Jackson Lonie, Sam Carraro and Daniel Holmes came together to find out how much their meat truly weighed.

First, let’s chat about the ever-feuding Brent and Daniel.

These two have wanted to belt the crap out of each other since what feels like the beginning of time.

After months of sledging, Instagram Lives and somehow even a fake funeral notice, the two finally came face to face.

The interaction definitely didn’t disappoint. Brent grabbed Daniel’s noggin and did that thing people do when they’re trying to figure out what’s inside their Christmas pressie. A little shake-around, if you will.

Surprisingly Daniel didn’t react and instead took it in his stride.

Credit where credit’s due, Daniel also gifted us this cringe-but-kinda-funny moment last week of him wearing ridiculous light-up sunnies spelling Brent’s name. Slay.

Next up was the MAFS boxing weigh-in for Sam and newly single Jackson.

In footage captured by The Wash, the two men were seen stripping down to their undergarments of choice.

Sam opted for cream-coloured compression shorts that I wish had left more to my imagination.

Daniel chose to don a pair of Budgie Smugglers which featured the colour palette of Andy Warhol’s “Shot Sage Blue Marilyn”.

I’m sure Andy would’ve been thrilled to know his work may have inspired this.

The MAFS boxing is set to take place on the night of October 15.

I simply cannot wait to see what happens.