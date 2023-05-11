MAFS’ Alyssa Gave A Shady AF Response To Comments Asking Her About Duncan & Evelyn’s New Relo

Married At First Sight 2023 stars Evelyn Ellis and Duncan James finally confirmed the rumours that they’re in a relationship on Wednesday. While most people were stoked for the genetically blessed pair, there was one person who wasn’t very happy to see them together – Duncan’s ex-MAFS wife Alyssa Barmonde.

In the new couple’s video announcement, they revealed that their fellow MAFS castmates had been extremely supportive of their couple swap.

“We have been welcomed as a couple in the most positive way,” Evelyn gushed.

“Obviously [we] gave Rupert [Bugden] a call as well, and got the blessing from Rupert! He was very supportive as well,” Duncan added.

Although they checked with Evelyn’s on-screen hubby, they didn’t mention anything about letting Alyssa know the tea.

Following her appearance on MAFS, Alyssa took a holiday to Hawaii with some mates. And in the hours after Evelyn and Duncan publicly announced their relationship, Alyssa posted this cryptic video to her TikTok page.

In the comments, followers were quick to ask her how she feels about Evelyn and Duncan’s union. And while the MAFS alum didn’t have a lot to say, her simple response really says it all.

“How do you feel about Evelyn and Duncan being together? I thought she was your friend!” a user commented.

“Rip,” responded Alyssa.

Short, sweet, and succinct. Girly isn’t going to waste her energy on saying more than she needs to get her point across.

READ MORE MAFS’ Alyssa Reveals The Absolutely Batshit Lengths Some People Go To Send Her Hate

But clearly, she isn’t too jazzed about the guy who broke up with her on national television before hooking up with another hottie he met on the same damn show.

Look, I get it.

It’s one thing to see your ex hard launch their new relationship by posting a grid photo on IG. It’s another thing to see your ex appear in a professionally filmed and edited video announcing their new relationship with a mutual friend on a national news site.

So while the news of Evelyn and Duncan’s new relo makes the rounds, I hope Alyssa is having a delicious fruity cocktail because if I was in her shoes, lord knows I’d need one.