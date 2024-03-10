Pop sensation Madonna has been slammed online after she called out a fan for not standing during one of her concerts, only to realise that they’re in a wheelchair.

Madonna‘s return to the stage via The Celebration Tour has had many viral moments. Unfortunately, this viral moment has made waves on social media for all the wrong reasons.

In a video that was shared to X, the “Vogue” singer was hyping up the crowd during The Celebration Tour. She then pointed out one fan who was sitting down amongst all the excitement.

“What are you doing sitting down over there?” Madonna asked whilst physically pointing out the fan.

After asking a second time why they were sitting down, the singer walked over to the individual with her mic, only to realise that the concertgoer was in a wheelchair.

“Oh, Okay. Politically incorrect. Sorry about that. I’m glad you’re here,” Madonna said after awkwardly walking back to her mic stand.

The video has since been shared multiple times across social media and has garnered more than millions of views.

The internet reacts to Madonna’s interaction with a fan

Following the virality of the video, many folks on the internet have called out the singer for her behaviour, with some questioning the singer’s thought process of calling out the individual in front of the audience.

“FR like??? What is the thought process? You never know what’s up with people, just let them chill. They’re not bothering anyone,” one person wrote on Reddit.

“Even if that person wasn’t in a wheelchair, maybe just having bad knees or whatever, how TF is that anybody’s business?” a second added.

“Girl, bye. People are paying good money to see you, don’t disrespect them like that,” wrote a third.

Other people also slammed her apology, with one Redditor describing the singer’s “politically incorrect” comment as the worst part of the interaction.

“She really said: ‘Oh. Politically incorrect. Sorry about that,” a Redditor commented.

“‘Oh no, politically incorrect sorry for that. I’m glad you’re here,’ delivered on a turn away and a dismissive hand wipe. Yikes,” another commented followed by an eye roll gif.

One Redditor said they were surprised that the “Holiday” singer wasn’t “booed off the stage” for her behaviour.

The singer has yet to respond to the internet’s criticism following her viral fan encounter.

