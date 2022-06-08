If you watched Inventing Anna and found yourself increasingly obsessed with Julia Garner then there’s good news in store. It looks like she’s been cast in the highly-competitive role of Madonna for a new biopic. Madonna bootcamp who?

According to an exclusive report by Variety, industry sources said Julia Garner has been offered the role. Given how well Garner captured Anna Sorokin’s (AKA Anna Delvey) accent in Inventing Anna, I can’t fkn wait to see her attempt at Madonna’s weird British accent era.

Variety reported Garner was the “favourite” of over twelve candidates. It also said she’d been the rumoured frontrunner for the role for a couple of months now.

The biopic is being directed by Madonna herself which is, in a word, iconique. She also produced and co-wrote the film.

Speaking about the biopic, Madonna said she wanted to “convey the incredibly journey that life has taken me on as an artist, a musician, a dancer — a human being, trying to make her way in the world”.

“The focus of this film will always be music,” she continued.

ICYMI, the casting of Madonna has been an absolutely wild affair according to the industry rumours. The audition process has been nicknamed the “Madonna bootcamp” and it’s literally the only bootcamp you could ever get me to participate in.

The Hollywood Reporter previously reported the process was “gruelling”, according to an inside source. The pub’s sources went on to say the process involved up to 11-hour-per-day choreo sessions, singing auditions and script readings with Madge herself.

“You have to be able to do everything,” one of the sources said.

Some of the rumoured contenders for the role included queen-of-sad-face Florence Pugh, Euphoria queen Alexa Demie, British actress Emma Laird, Aussie actress Odessa Young plus singers Sky Ferrera and Bebe Rexha, per the Sydney Morning Herald.

Obviously, the very concept of a “Madonna bootcamp” gripped the world. How could it not?

POV: you’re Julia Garner in hour 34 of Madonna bootcamp pic.twitter.com/P00R3WOMwh — Raf (@rafayagha) June 7, 2022

the other girls leaving madonna bootcamp after julia garner’s name was called as the winner pic.twitter.com/6QcLkjaTGy — south dakota johnson (@naurveen) June 7, 2022

she won the madonna bootcamp!! i repeat: JULIA GARNER WON THE MADONNA BOOTCAMP https://t.co/atdRdFSw1T — laurence 💀 (@megasound8000) June 7, 2022

now release the madonna bootcamp documentary https://t.co/3ThHlqo7oH — simone (@simonemalec) June 7, 2022

The Euphoria girls vs. Julia Garner at the final 4 of the Madonna Bootcamp pic.twitter.com/GMnaTAizbx — Homodona (Hard/Candy) (@homodonaa) June 8, 2022

Now who will play Julia garner in the limited series about the Madonna boot camp https://t.co/nZ8Etj46Xl — Rose Dommu (@rosedommu) June 7, 2022

julia garner is the last surviving district 12 tribute! she walked into the madonna arena with a red lipstick, a blonde curl, and a dream https://t.co/lgb4ufQ0NI — tia witcher extraordinaire (@cursedhive) June 7, 2022

Honestly, if Julia Garner’s performances in Ozark and Inventing Anna are anything to go by, we’re in for an absolute treat. And I’m expecting that “Madonna Bootcamp” movie to absolutely sweep the 2033 Academy Awards.