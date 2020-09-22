Thanks for signing up!

In case you missed it, Macklemore now looks like a 70s pornstar with stache and all, which is a far cry from his fuckboi haircut of old.

Posting to Instagram this morning, the Grammy Award winning rapper who had a simply yuuuge string of hits across 2012-2014, assured us that he is definitely still around.

The caption however mentioned something about a glow up and I really am squinting to see it, but go off, king.

“Oh you didn’t think I was gonna hit the glow up during Covid?” he wrote.

“Tag someone that didn’t know I had natural curls and enter in a chance to win my secret recipe for the perfect dangles.”

Tbh I thought he just always possessed a blonde string of fuckboi hair atop his head as a natural state. The curly locks are somewhat of a hot touch.

One of the most liked comments on the post was from actor David Spade, who Macklemore now bears a striking resemblance to.

And of course, as they always do, Twitter has formed together to post memes about the new look, drawing comparisons to a whole bevy of mustachioed men.

The likeness Macklemore now bears to some of these actors is almost scary.

You know what, I really do see it.

Looks like Ula from 50 First Dates pic.twitter.com/DhBRp5zM0j — Luísa ✨ (@luisascpl) September 21, 2020

The internet truly never fails to please.

I liked him better when he was giving wacky uncharacteristic advice on Tim and Eric pic.twitter.com/ZFHAqgqdju — somedecember (@somedecember) September 21, 2020

For your health!

Now this one, this one has to be one of my favourites.

Honestly kudos to Macklemore for making a smooth transition from one fuckboi haircut to another so swiftly.

Just in case you forget the (not so) magnificent pile haircut that he used to rock back in 2012, here is a pic from Thrift Shop, which is in fact now eight years old.

I guess this is what 2020 does to a person.