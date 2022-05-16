Love Island Australia’s one and only success story Josh Moss and Amelia Plummer have called it quits after four years of love.

The couple announced the news on Instagram last night with two lengthy posts.

“Josh and I have decided to split,” Amelia’s message began.

“This was the most heartbreaking and respectful breakup. After almost four years of being together we decided to go our separate ways.”

Amelia added that she wasn’t sure if the news “came as a shock” to people because they portrayed “a happy and healthy relationship.”

She went on to say that there were “a lot of challenging moments” that the couple didn’t tell us about.

“No relationship is perfect but there are some parts you have to see eye-to-eye,” she continued.

“Josh and I are on incredible terms (for a breakup) and we want the happiest life for one another. Sadly right now we have to find happiness separately. Of course I love Josh and will miss our crazy special life together bur right now this is the best for both of us.”

READ MORE A Whole Heap Of Love Island Drama Has Erupted On TikTok In A Wild Series Of Now-Deleted Vids

Josh shared a similar post to Amelia’s in which he referred to the break up as “one of the hardest and most heartbreaking decisions we’ve ever had to make.”

“I still do love Amelia and she holds a special place in my heart,” he wrote.

“The moment we shared together is something I’ll never forget. We are on really good terms and both wish nothing but the best for each other.”