Bachie star Locky Gilbert has clapped back at his ex-girlfriends following multiple allegations of cheating and being blindsided by the former Survivor star.

In an interview with Herald Sun, Locky (30) discussed his hopeless romantic attitude and his previous relationships, while also having a bit of a dig at his ex-girlfriends, which include Survivor star Brooke Jowett.

“I do fall in love pretty quickly. It is not like I haven’t been living my life. I have lived a great life, I just have not found the right one (girl),” he said.

“All these girls are coming out, I am not too sure why they are coming out, they just want their time in the sun.”

Locky’s comments come after Jowett claimed she felt blindsided by his decision to go on the show. But it appears she’s not the only ex who has taken a swipe at Gilbert, with Jordan Cayless also telling New Idea that he allegedly cheated on her in Singapore.

Although Locky didn’t deny the cheating allegation, he told Herald Sun that he “can’t hide” his past and wishes them the best.

“I have got a past, I can’t hide that, but they feel like they want to come out and give their story; all power to them,” he said.

“I wish them all the best. I am sorry it didn’t work out with me and them, but I have clearly moved on and maybe they haven’t.”

The news comes after his denial of ever having dated Brooke Jowett outside of Survivor.

“I never dated Brooke,” he said. “She’s an amazing person, super smart, super beautiful, but in Survivor, it’s a weird world, and you want someone to confide in, and obviously that was Brooke. But that was over a year ago, and I was single. We never dated … never once dated … never once hung out outside of Survivor.”