Stop what you’re doing because Disney+ has dropped their first look at the Lizzie McGuire reboot and nothing else matters.

Disney+ kicked off 2020 with a trailer of everything to look forward to this year, including Lizzie Fucking McGuire!

The trailer shows a little bit of everything Disney+ has to offer in 2020, from Toy Story 4 and live action remakes of classics like The Lion King and Aladdin, to WandaVision and The Mandalorian.

We’ve known about the Lizzie McGuire reboot since August of 2019, when the news dropped at last year’s D23 Expo in California. But this is the first time we’re actually seeing Lizzie on screen since the OG show wrapped in 2004.

“Hi, it’s me,” she says towards the end of the video, peering into a car window.

The new show follows Lizzie’s (yes, Hilary Duff) adult life living in New York City. She’s about to turn 30, she’s working as an apprentice to a top fashion designer and she’s in a happy relationship with the man of her dreams (sorry Paolo).

But most importantly, she still has her 13-year-old cartoon Lizzie running around in her head.

So who is she saying “hi” to? Her boss? Her dreamy boyfriend? Gordo? Maybe her frenemy Kate Sanders makes an appearance?

Hilary Duff has already confirmed to Good Morning America that Lizzie “gets some pretty big news at the end of the episode,” so the possibilities are truly endless.

It’s 2020 and we’re getting the Lizzie McGuire reboot we’ve been waiting for since 2004. New year, new decade, new Lizzie. What more could you possibly ask for?

We don’t have an exact release date to mark our calendars with just yet, but the Lizzie McGuire reboot should be hitting Disney+ sometime in 2020.