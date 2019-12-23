As you may or may not have seen, Hilary Duff married long-term partner Matthew Koma over the weekend in a cute-as-heck LA backyard ceremony. It had us feeling all the feels and well-and-truly reaffirmed what dreams are made of (for the full low-down on the wedding, check out our yarn HERE).

Now, ol’ mate Hils has given us our first glimpse into the private affair, sharing her first official “just married” wedding snap.

I’m not crying, I promise – there’s just a lot of dust in this festive, Christmas air.

Duff sported an ivory gown by UK designer Jenny Packham, featuring an open back, fishtail skirt, shoulder pads and capes on the sleeves.

“It’s quite a bold look,” Packham spoke about the dress to Vogue, “and, more than anything, I want her to feel immensely confident in it. And it is a very confident look.”

“One, I feel really comfortable [in it],” Duff said, “And I feel like it’s everything I dreamed of. The shoulders are so exciting to me. It’s really what I wanted. It has structure, but it’s clean and simple.”

Check out Vogue‘s full behind-the-scenes video for further insight into the wedding… and for more shots of the dress, of course. *Spoiler: you’ll need tissues nearby*

“The Lizzie McGuire wedding we always wanted,” one user commented under the video. I tend to agree.