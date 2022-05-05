Lili Reinhart has called out Kim Kardashian for casually discussing starving herself at the Met Gala, as she damn well should. What is this, 2003?

By now you’ve probably come across the social media rage surrounding Kim’s icky comments on the red carpet.

Not only did she casually discuss how “starving” she was because of the extreme diet she put herself through to lose enough weight to fit into Marylin Monroe‘s “Happy Birthday, Mr President” dress, but she then proceeded to detail exactly what the diet was. Essentially normalising diet culture and providing a how-to guide to starvation for anyone suffering with disordered eating.

Riverdale star Lili Reinhart took to Instagram to slam Kim, calling the reality star “stupid” and “harmful”.

“To walk on a red carpet and do an interview where you say how starving you are… because you haven’t eaten carbs in the last month… all to fit in a fucking dress?” Lili wrote in a series of Instagram stories.

“So wrong. So fucked on 100s of levels.”

Met Gala — In America: An Anthology of Fashion I am so honored to be wearing the iconic dress that Marilyn Monroe wore in 1962 to sing “Happy Birthday” to President John F. Kennedy. It is a stunning skintight gown adorned with more than 6,000 hand-sewn crystals by Jean Louis. pic.twitter.com/o9auAd2tF8 — Kim Kardashian (@KimKardashian) May 3, 2022

“To openly admit to starving yourself for the sake of the Met Gala. When you know very well that millions of young men and women are looking up to you and listening to your every word,” she said.

“The ignorance is other-worldly and disgusting.

“Please stop supporting these stupid, harmful celebrities whose entire image revolves around their bodies.

“I am not generally an angry person but I swear to god, the toxicity of this industry really gets to me sometimes and I have to do my little Instagram-story rants to release my rage.”

Lili isn’t the only one calling out Kim’s comments. The internet has been alight with criticism — but concerningly, Kim’s fan-base have been praising her antics like it’s an achievement. Basically, it’s messy.

Kim Kardashian saying she had to lose 16 lbs in 3 weeks to fit in that Met Gala dress and stating it like its some great accomplishment and not just insane is… a problem — Kirsty (@DoodlebopsH8Acc) May 3, 2022

hate seeing the major appreciation for Kim Kardashian wearing Marilyn Monroe’s dress when she restricted her diet for weeks to fit into a dress of someone who was body positive for her era. — ellen (they/she) (@geminicowbitxh) May 3, 2022

Why are we applauding Kim Kardashian for starving herself to fit into a dress she shouldn’t have even been allowed to wear? #MetGala — Shupette (@Shupette) May 3, 2022

These last few weeks have been full of Kim Kardashian drama — remember when she said women in business need to get their “fucking ass up and work”? Or how she was exposed for editing her niece True Thompson‘s face onto her other niece, Stormi Webster? Yeah.

Kim is yet to comment on the backlash from her diet comments but, knowing this family, she’ll probably let it blow over.

If you need support, give Butterfly Foundation a call on 1800 33 4673 or chat online.

If you are in distress, please call Lifeline on 13 11 14 or chat online.

Under 25? You can reach Kids Helpline at 1800 55 1800 or chat online.