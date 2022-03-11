Self-diagnosed girlboss Kim Kardashian made some truly cooked comments about succeeding in business this week. Former Kardashian employees have now called that shit out, including an ex-unpaid intern.

Imagine owning an AU$76 million house and not paying your interns? It’s giving absolute girlpower capitalism.

ICYMI Kim gave an interview to Variety with her siblings Kourtney and Khloe and her mum Kris Jenner.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Kim Kardashian (@kimkardashian)

“I have the best advice for women in business,” Kim told Variety.

“Get your fucking ass up and work. It seems like nobody wants to work these days.”

Oh baby that’s a little suspicious. It’s somewhat harder to simply “get your fucking ass up and work” when you don’t have inherited wealth, an already semi-famous family and a friendship with Paris Hilton.

Not Miss Kimberly who got a BMW at 16 telling me I have to work harder in life https://t.co/Xu9inYVMDg pic.twitter.com/59pSpqijnq — 𝓡𝓪𝓬𝓱𝓸𝓷𝓲𝓮𝓼 (@TakeItEasyRae) March 9, 2022

I think if you grew up in Beverly Hills with super successful parents in what was simply a smaller mansion… nobody needs to hear your thoughts on success/work ethic. This same 24 hours in the day shit is a nightmare. 99.9% of the world grew up with a VERY different 24 hours. https://t.co/tvafFIyk92 — Jameela Jamil 🌈 (@jameelajamil) March 9, 2022

kim kardashian: nobody wants to work these days everyone working 40+ hour weeks and earning minimum wage: no shit — joe (@jxeker) March 9, 2022

To emphasise just how fucked Kim’s comments are, Kardashian ex-employees opened up about their shitty experiences working for the family.

CNN journo Celene Zavala worked as an intern assistant to Kim Kardashian for five months back in 2016 according to her LinkedIn.

Her Twitter is now on private but as per The Daily Mail she called out Kim via quote tweet.

“I worked my little college ass off for free for Kimberly,” she wrote.

“So I better get some addendum in here saying ‘except for Celene, she was amazing’.”

Writer Jessica DeFino shared a similar experience on Twitter. Back in 2015 she was an assistant editor on Khloe Kardashian’s app.

According to her LinkedIn, she launched all five of the Kardashian apps.

DeFino said that as an editor on the apps, she was criticised for freelancing on the side but was being paid barely enough for petrol and groceries.

I was an editor on the Kardashian apps in 2015 in LA, worked days nights & weekends, could only afford groceries from the 99 Cents Only Store, called out “sick” more than once bc I couldn’t put gas in my car to get to the office, & was reprimanded for freelancing on the side ❤️ https://t.co/mzvnTomjS3 — Jessica DeFino (@jessicadefino_) March 9, 2022

Maybe people don’t need to work harder, maybe they just need to be paid a liveable wage? Much to think about Kimmy.

Later in the interview, Kim hit back at the accusation that she and her sisters are only famous for being famous.

“Who gives a fuck … We focus on the positive,” she said.

“We work our asses off. If that’s what you think, then sorry. We just don’t have the energy for that.

“We don’t have to sing or dance or act; we get to live our lives — and hey, we made it. I don’t know what to tell you.”

READ MORE Kim K Has Officially Made The Forbes Billionaire List & Meanwhile I Had An Easter Egg For Brekky

Yeah, maybe Kim Kardashian does work her ass off.

But so do all the unpaid interns, gig economy workers, producers and developers who make her billion dollar lifestyle possible.