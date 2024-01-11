Did Lil Nas X Actually Find Jesus Or Is This Icon Just Trolling Christians? A Cheeky Explainer

American artist — and my favourite troll — Montero Lamar Hill, famously known by his stage name Lil Nas X, has kicked off 2024 by stirring the pot. Specifically by riling up, Christians, Lord bless him.

If you’ve been packing in pop culture for the last 10 years, you would know who the hell Lil Nas X is. But if you need a refresher, Lil Nas X first popped up on the scene through his country bop “Old Town Road” featuring Hannah Montana’s dad — AKA Billy Ray Cyrus.

Throughout his career, Lil Nas X has made a lot of controversial moves and triggered a bunch of crowds including Christians and homophobes. He’s also been labelled a troll by some punters who believe that his decisions are made to get a reaction, ultimately giving him free PR.

Kinda like the folks on Married At First Sight.

Anyways, Lil Nas X is back and has chosen to mess with the Christian crowd a second time.

Here’s what Lil Nas X is doing now and how he’s pissing off Christians: Round Two

Lil Nas X reveals his Jesus-inspired single

Only a couple of days into 2024, Lil Nas X revealed that he would be dropping his first single of the year, titled “J CHRIST”, which was reportedly inspired by the sacrifice of our homeboy, Jesus.

“MY NEW SINGLE IS DEDICATED TO THE MAN WHO HAD THE GREATEST COMEBACK OF ALL TIME!” the artist wrote on X.

Alongside the announcement of his single, Lil Nas X also shared the cover art for the single, which p’d the Christians awfffff.

You see, the photo image is basically a recreation of the crucifixion of Jesus. Nas is nailed to the cross, while a group pull roped to string him up.

Immediately, fans accused the artist of mocking Christians and described the artwork as “offensive”. But of course, Lil Nas X wasn’t done with the promo.

(Image source: TikTok / @lilnasx)

(Image source: TikTok / @lilnasx)

The still photo was soon followed by another promotional post for “J Christ”, which depicted Lil Nas X as Christ on the cross that transformed into a Gundam, Transformers, Mighty Morphin Power Rangers-like robot.

Genius.

Lil Nas X claims he’s embarking on a holy journey to pursue Biblical Studies

The following day, the artist jumped on X again, revealing that he enrolled in a Biblical Studies course at Liberty University.

“Not everything is a troll,” the singer wrote alongside a screenshot of his acceptance letter.

Has “J Christ” been released?

No, the full song and music video has not been dropped. However, a teaser was released for “J Christ” which featured a bunch of celebrity look-a-likes including Barrack Obama, Kanye West, Taylor Swift and Oprah Winfrey.

The track and the music video will be released on January 12.

What did Lil Nas X do before the “J Christ” single?

Prior to all the hullabaloo surrounding his recent actions, Lil Nas X riled up the Christian community through his music video for his hit song “MONTERO (Call Me By Your Name)”.

In the music video — which was and is c*nty — the rapper depicted himself being sent to hell after being judged. As he descends to Hell, Lil Nas X grinds on a pole. I’m talking twirls, splits, and spread eagles. The next scene then shows the artist giving Satan a steamy lapdance. ‘Twas delightfully horny.

(Image source: YouTube)

Immediately, the music video angered Christians and homophobes gave Lil Nas X shit, labelling the masterpiece “demonic” and “evil”.

Following that controversy, the artist continued to troll Christians by announcing the rollout of “Satan Shoes”.

As per The New York Times, Brooklyn-based art collective MSCHF started selling 666 pairs of Satan shoes — where were a Nike Air Max 97.

The statement piece (or shock factor) of the shoe was an alleged drop of human blood mixed with ink in the shoe’s bubble. The kicks were also decked out with a pentagram charm.

With all those demonic features, folks were outraged. On top of the shock, Nike sued Lil Nas for the shoe as they had no association with the sneakers.

It became a whole fucking mess, but ultimately, the situation solidified Lil Nas X as someone who isn’t easily bothered.

He even released an apology video for the Satan shoe, which was basically like a Rickroll but with “Montero” instead.

Is Lil Nas X a Satanist? Or is just marketing?

As someone who grew up in a Pentecostal home — packed with speaking in tongues, Hillsong kids conferences and Sunday school — I believe Lil Nas X is trolling and doing a darn good job at it.

Have you ever heard the term “don’t feeldthe troll”? Yeah, that’s what all these angry folks are doing. Feeding him and keeping him full.

I reckon if folks were fully offended, they would just ignore him, allowing him and his antics to fade into obscurity. But you cannot deny that his visuals are beautiful, his music is good and he’s entertaining.

We stan Lil Nas X in this house, and I can’t wait to see how “J Christ” pans out.