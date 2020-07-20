The winner of MasterChef: Back To Win has officially been crowned in our first ever socially-distant finale and boy, it was a weird sight.

Emilia ultimately took out the top prize, narrowly beating our pasta queen Laura, who also put up a bloody good fight after sustaining a nasty burn.

In previous seasons, the winning moment is filled with hugs and kisses and tears galore, but Back To Win was filmed smack-bang in the middle of coronavirus, so it was slightly less cuddly.

Ultimately, the final two did sneak a ~maybe~ illegal hug. Look, I’m not going to condone breaking the law, but it did give me the warm fuzzies inside.

Emilia's win was very well deserved, her and Laura breaking social distancing rules and hugging was so pure and made me feel all the emotions ???????? #MasterChefAU — AnushkaB අනුශ්කා (@nushyb) July 20, 2020

After months of keeping our distance, it was nice to see such a heartwarming moment play out on TV.

The saddest part for me watching the @masterchefau finale was realising that those two beautiful women at the had broken social-distancing rules to hug each other in the end. What has the world come to? Congrats to @lauracassai and @emeliajacksonMC! #MasterChefAU — Amanda Harrison (@amandaharra) July 20, 2020

And to make it even better, our boy Khanh later confirmed that they didn’t actually break the law because they were living together at the time of filming and therefore didn’t need to socially distance from each other.

They hugged because they shared a room #MasterChefAU — khanh (@khanhong) July 20, 2020

Thankfully, that means we get to enjoy this heartwarming moment without feeling guilty about breaking the law.

The best and only time I’ll accept a break in social distancing ❤️#MasterChefAU — Dave Thompson (@Thompson_Dave) July 20, 2020

All social distancing broken & I do not blame them #MasterChefAU — Bethanie Blanchard (@beth_blanchard) July 20, 2020

But even if they did break the law, and get fined for it, they’ve at least got nearly $300,000 collectively to play for it.

Remember hugs? So lovely to see Emelia comfort Laura, hopefully she won’t get a fine #MasterChefAU — TheOracleofDelta (@OracleofThe) July 20, 2020

Thank god both Emelia & Laura won money. They’ll need it to pay their fines for not social distancing……#MasterChefAU — Back in the Office Sue. (@SueKennedy19) July 20, 2020

Or maybe they’re both cake, and therefore can’t contract the dreaded coronavirus.