Greetings red-blooded women and cupid boys, pop legend and Australian Aphrodite Kylie Minogue has announced that she’ll be saying ‘so now goodbye’ to her London home, spinning around, and coming home to the golden land of Australia. We couldn’t be more excited, I’ll tell you what.

It’s no secret that it’s been light years since Kylie has called Australia home (more than 30), but it looks like she’s had a change of heart, and will be making Melbourne her new base of operations. I guess she couldn’t get home out of her head.

Of course, the impossible princess had to say something about why she’s decided to travel a million miles back to Australia, and so she joined Fitzy & Wippa to spill more more more tea.

“This year I spent quite a bit of time in Melbourne and I just thought, there’s just been so much change and we’ve had to adapt and think differently the last 18 months and I just felt like a bit more time with family,” she said on her decision to come back into the blue.

According to News.com.au, Kylie Minogue didn’t want to miss a thing, and has changed her business address to the magic suburb of Hawthorn in Melbourne’s inner suburbs. Who knows, you might catch her rollin’ through the streets in a Shelby ’68 sometime soon.

Our favourite disco icon was also asked about whether or not Paul Solomons will be coming down under with her, since the two have been together since 2018, or if that would be too much given the current state of the world.

“As and when he can, he would love to absolutely when travels a little bit easier, but you know we’ve had to be patient and do things a bit differently, but everyone is adapting and it’s kind of interesting and liberating doing things a bit differently,” she said.

Well, I don’t know about you but this is great news to read on a night like this. Now, if you need me I’m going to be preparing my locomotion to head down to my nearest dancefloor for a real groove, after all, my disco needs me.