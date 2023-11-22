Melbs Brekkie Radio Hosts Jase & Lauren Are Being Replaced By Kyle & Jackie O In Landmark Deal

The radio world is buzzing after Kyle Sandilands and Jackie ‘O’ Henderson secured a huge new contract to stay on the airwaves for the next 10 years with their breakfast show expanding to Melbourne in the new year. While the deal is great for the polarising duo, it means that the current KIIS FM breakfast show in Melbourne — hosted by Jase Hawkins and Lauren Phillips — will be nixed in the new year, devastating fans of the show.

Jase and Lauren shared the sad news on the air this morning.



“Last night we all received a phone call from management. Mine was during ‘Black Hawk Down’ hour, what I refer to at my place when all the kids are cracking it trying to get to sleep,” Jase said jokingly.

“It was all of us receiving a phone call from management at the radio station here at KIIS informing us that the show will be finishing up at the end of this year.”

“The Jase and Lauren show is no longer,” Lauren continued, announcing that Kyle and Jackie O will be syndicating their Sydney show to broadcast over the airwaves in Melbourne.

While the pair weren’t required to announce the news themselves, they wanted to make sure they got ahead of the media coverage.

“It’s certainly not the way we wanted to bow out. We didn’t have a choice,” Lauren continued, fighting off tears.

“It’s a business decision that we have been told is happening. We don’t want to say goodbye to Melbourne, we love this show. We love turning up every morning. We didn’t have to be there this morning to make this announcement but we’re here.

To listen to their full heartfelt announcement, you can listen below.

The landmark deal that Kyle and Jackie O have signed is reportedly worth $200 million and goes into effect in 2024 after their current agreement ends this year. The new deal means that they’ll stay with ARN Media— the media company that owns KIIS and Gold Networks — and bring in a hefty $10 million a year. That’s a cheeky $5 million more than they’d previously be earning, according to news.com.au.

The agreement also stated that both Kyle and Jackie — along with Melbourne broadcaster Christian O’Connell who also signed a big ole’ 5-year deal — will receive $7 million in ARN shares.

Not too fkn shabby, hey?

Kyle and Jackie O during MTV Australia Video Music Awards 2006 in Sydney, Australia. (Image: Getty / John Stanton)

The Kyle and Jackie O Show first hit the air in January 2004. Since then, the pair have become known for their shocking antics and have managed to weather an array of scandals. This year alone Kyle has breached decency standards for his comments about gay men and Monkeypox and he had to complete sensitivity training after making vile comments about Paralympians.

These two incidents are just skimming the surface.

Despite their questionable antics, you can’t deny the gorilla grip Kyle and Jackie O have on our radio landscape. While they may be slowly taking over breakfast radio across the country, fingers crossed Jase and Lauren will be given another A+ gig soon.

