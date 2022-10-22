Jason Sudeikis‘ ex-girlfriend Keeley Hazell has seemingly weighed in on the Olivia–Wilde-salad-dressing of it all with a pointed Instagram Story — a classic shade-throwing move.

Hazell and Sudeikis reportedly dated from 2021 to around May 2022. She had a supporting role in Ted Lasso and was actually part of the inspo for the character Keeley Jones (Juno Temple) on the show.

Now, it sure looks like she’s weighed in on all the current drama around Sudeikis and Wilde by posting two excerpts from Nora Ephron‘s novel Heartburn on Instagram.

Per People, the first Insta Story contained a picture of a page with the line, “Why do you feel you have to turn everything into a story?” underlined.

The next Story had an even longer excerpt underlined.

“So I told her why: Because if I tell the story, I control the version,” the passage said.

“Because if I tell the story, I can make you laugh, and I would rather have you laugh at me than feel sorry for me. Because if I tell the story, it doesn’t hurt as much. Because if I tell the story, I can get on with it.”

Jason Sudeikis ex girlfriend Keeley Hazell posted this 👀 pic.twitter.com/NxStIAn1jB — 💫 Andrew Garfield Fan 💫 (@GarfySource) October 20, 2022

Cryptic yet spicy.

Okay, so how does the salad dressing come into this?

The second excerpt Hazell posted comes from the same page of the novel that Wilde herself shared on Instagram. The plot thickens. Like a creamy ranch dressing.

Specifically, Wilde honed in on a section of Heartburn about salad dressing — a vinaigrette to be precise.

As you may know, there’s been a whole load of drama around Sudeikis and Wilde because of two explosive interviews given by a former nanny of the couple. If you want a roundup, have a little squizz here.

One of the wildest claims is that Jason Sudeikis was incensed by Wilde taking her boyfriend Harry Styles a salad with her “special salad dressing” on it.

Sudeikis and Wilde slammed the nanny’s “false and scurrilous” claims in a joint statement.

In short, Hazell posting the Heartburn pics to her Insta definitely does not seem like a lucky coincidence. Someone press the shade button, stat.

I truly thought we’d seen the last of the Great Special Salad Dressing Debacle, but I guess not.

The only logical next step is Harry Styles releasing a line of dressings under his Pleasing brand. But please, maybe something more interesting than a vinaigrette.