Olivia Wilde has dropped a salad dressing recipe on her Instagram story amid the internet going certifiably rabid for the piping hot tea about her split with Jason Sudeikis. Hang on, is this the salad dressing in the centre of this whole mess?

Many speculated what exactly could be in the salad soaker that set Sudeikis off like a frog in a sock and possibly cemented their engagement as totally donezo. Was it a balsamic moment? Are we talking French or Italian? Fresh herbs? The finest extra-virgin olive oil?

The actress-slash-director at the centre of it all posted a recipe to her Instagram on Wednesday. It’s like she lobbed a grenade into the middle of a rat’s nest.

The recipe? It’s for a reasonably simple vinaigrette.

“Mix two tablespoons Grey Poupon mustard with two tablespoons good red wine vinegar,” the recipe read.

“Then, whisking constantly with a fork, slowly add six tablespoons olive oil, until the vinaigrette is thick and creamy; this makes a very strong vinaigrette that’s perfect for salad greens like arugula and watercress and endive.”

I’m weirdly not shocked? If this is the salad dressing that broke the camel’s back, it’s pretty bland. This is the kind of dressing I make for a salad when I’m literally throwing together anything I can find in my fridge.

But where this particular vinaigrette salad dressing has come from is the spicy part. Keen eyes noticed the name of the book in the top right-hand corner of the post and quickly put two and two together.

Olivia’s not only dropped a recipe for a pretty beige salad dressing but she’s posted one from the pages of Nora Ephron‘s autobiographical novel, Heartburn.

Why is this little fact deeply spicy? Well, the storyline is all about the Sleepless In Seattle creator’s divorce from her second husband Carl Bernstein. Heartburn delves into the breakdown of a marriage for the fictional Rachel when she finds out her husband Mark has been cheating on her while she’s heavily pregnant.

I mean… come on. The parallels here are so painfully obvious. A revenge novel about marital infidelity that details a vinaigrette in minute detail? Come on.

If you had told me at the start of the year that one of the biggest points of gossip would be about the contents of a salad, I simply would not have believed you.