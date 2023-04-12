Aussie influencer Kayla Itsines traded her health content for some tea after she shaded three clothing brands, and fans think they’ve figured out who she’s talking about.

In a now deleted IG Story — which has now been reposted by influencer sleuths Influencer Updates AU on Instagram — Kayla posted a ‘fit where she was sporting a white bra and matching trackies. She wrote that the top was from the brand White Fox and that her pants were a sample piece from her sister and brother in-law’s company.

In the same post, Kayla also mentioned why she doesn’t share what she wears all the time due to the brands that she loves allegedly being “rude” to her.

“I’m in two minds about telling people what I’m wearing,” Kayla wrote. “Some brands I wear (I find out after) are so rude and don’t deserve the recognition purely on how they treat others. Some are SO AMAZING and kind and I wish I could tell everyone about them every day.”

Kayla then posted a second story that was straight up just text on a pastel pink background, where she reiterated that these three anonymous brands are “SOOOO RUDE” to her.

“Also on the flip side I have three brands I LOVE and it annoys me so much that I like them because they are SOOOOO RUDE to me and everyone lol,” she added. “And I can’t name them because we all know it’s not the brand and most likely just some mad person who hasn’t had their coffee yet on their social media or PR ruining it for everyone.”

But the cryptic posts didn’t end there! Kayla wrote another lengthy text post, noting why she doesn’t want to give these brands exposure.

“You ask me what brands I like, what I’m wearing etc etc. So I say — but then it aligns me with that brand forever in your mind,” Kayla wrote on her final IG Story on the matter.

“So if that brand does ANYTHING ‘off brand’ or if they are rude to you or you have a bad experience I don’t want you to align me with that.”

The fitfluencer then listed a second reason as to why she doesn’t tag the labels she wears in her posts writing, “brands have beef with each other.”

Since Influencer Updates AU re-posted the story, folks shared their two cents on the whole IG Story. One user tried to guess the brands, outing Szep, Saski and Baseline. Another user mentioned bigger brands in their guess, including Lululemon and Nike.

With Kayla being arguably one the most unproblematic influencers out there, it is unlikely she’ll end up sharing the name of these brands and her experiences to keep the peace. She could also be possibly gatekeeping the brand so they don’t sell out of her fave items.

Maybe, not sure. We just wanna know who was mean to the One Direction of Fitness.

BRB, sipping my tea!