Queen Of Fitness Kayla Itsines Is Engaged And We’re Runnin’ Round In Laps We’re So Excited

Aussie fitness royalty Kayla Itsines has announced she’s engaged to her boyfriend Jae Woodroffe.

The love birds announced the stunning news on their respective Instagram accounts (obviously) with semi-matching pics. What I mean by that is: same adorable photoshoot, different piccie selection.

A minor detail to note, yes, but it’s something I’m extremely grateful for because it means we can cop a better squiz of that ring.

Obviously we’re over the moon for the gorgy couple but we’re only human, ok? We can’t resist an engagement ring reveal!

On that note, the rock looks like a shiner in Kayla’s post… but just wait until you see what Jae uploaded.

There it is, in all its wondrous glory. I reckon that baby could be used as a kettlebell if the couple ever need to smash out an impromptu workout.

And if Kayla’s Instagram stories are anything to go by, it looks like I’m not the only one who’s a tad jealous of the divine new ring. Her daughter Arna — whom she shares with her ex-fiancé Tobi Pearce — was also intrigued by the glitz and glamour.

“If anyone was wondering what Arna did when we told her she said, ‘Owww wow mummy! I love your ring! I wish Jae would buy me one of those,'” Kayla wrote.

So what did Jae do? He went out and bought Arna a box of fufu diamond rings.

My heart. God bless this sweet, kind man.

Kayla hard-launched her relationship with Jae on Instagram earlier this year, following her shock split with Tobi in 2020.

Wishing the newly-engaged sweetie pies nothing but happiness and love. Congrats!